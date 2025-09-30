Political Commentator and Internet Troll Nick Fuentes Was Banned From YouTube Again "Can't we just have free speech?" By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 30 2025, 12:43 p.m. ET Source: Rumble/Nicholas J. Fuentes

At this point, podcast host and professional political troll Nick Fuentes is going to have to get a new name in order to reach audiences outside of his established fan base. Shortly after he created a new YouTube account, Nick was reportedly banned from the platform. According to The Independent, Nick's account was taken down in September 2025 after he registered for a new one following a ban years previously.

If you search just his name on TikTok, a notice appears to let users know that "this phrase may be associated with hateful behavior." For now, it doesn't look like he even has an account on TikTok. But when it comes to YouTube, what happened to get Nick Fuentes banned? He is known for his far-right rhetoric and for even rage-baiting those he speaks with.

Nick Fuentes was banned on YouTube.

Nick, whose far-right commentary has gotten him criticisms and support from opposing sides, had a YouTube account before. However, it was taken down in 2020, per the Jewish Telegraph Agency, because of his use of hate speech in his videos. After a YouTube program to reinstate some banned users went into effect, Nick made a new account. Now, it's gone, leaving Nick with little options to reach an audience on YouTube.

Luckily for Nick, X (formerly Twitter) hasn't banned him or censored him. He posted about YouTube's decision to ban him again shortly after his new account was taken down. "So YouTube will only be reinstating channels they approve under a 'limited pilot program' which hasn't even started yet," he wrote. "Sounds a little ridiculous. Can't we just have free speech? I've been banned since February 2020 when I was 21 years old."

So Youtube will only be reinstating channels they approve under a “limited pilot program” which hasn’t even started yet.



Sounds a little ridiculous. Can’t we just have free speech? I’ve been banned since February 2020 when I was 21 years old. — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) September 25, 2025

Despite most of Nick's notable moments, including him taunting women by saying, "Your body, my choice," and sharing comments against Jewish people, he has also spoken out against Donald Trump and even Turning Point USA, the organization previously run by the late political activist Charlie Kirk.

"Nice try but the GOP is still awful and I am still never supporting JD Vance for President," Nick posted on X on Sept. 22, 2025. It's still not clear if Nick will be able to rejoin YouTube and remain on the platform. Regardless, though, he still has other platforms, like X and the YouTube copycat Rumble, neither of which have folly banned him as of now.

Heartbreaking: Nick Fuentes is actually right about Erika Kirk.



Didn’t think the day would come, but here we are. pic.twitter.com/X5ZUOrHQdW — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) September 29, 2025

What did Nick Fuentes say about Erika Kirk?

After Charlie Kirk died, Nick continued to prove that his comments and his conspiracies do not stop with Democrats or those who are more left-leaning. He said in a video posted on X that he believes Erika and Charlie's marriage was arranged. He also criticized Erika's behavior during and after Charlie's televised memorial service that took place on Sept. 23, 2025.