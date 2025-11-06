Nick Fuentes's Heritage Might Surprise You, Given His White Supremacist Views Nick Fuentes is a product of immigration himself. By Joseph Allen Published Nov. 6 2025, 10:26 a.m. ET Source: X/@Blitzy9979

Although conservatives have control of every arm of the federal government at the moment, there is controversy brewing over exactly what direction they should head. The debate that's currently raging is over Nick Fuentes, a far-right influencer who has espoused openly white supremacist views.

Article continues below advertisement

Fuentes's views are considered, at least by some, to be way outside the mainstream of the Republican Party, while other people believe that he should be allowed inside their coalition. As more people learn about Fuentes, though, some are also wondering what his ethnicity is, given his white supremacist views. Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Nick Fuentes's ethnicity?

Nick Fuentes is mostly white, but as Axios has reported, his father is half Mexican-American, which explains why his last name is Fuentes. In spite of that mixed lineage, Fuentes has been an outspoken advocate for white supremacy inside the United States. The controversy around him now comes from a recent interview he had with Tucker Carlson in which he said antisemitic things and espoused his views on the supremacy of the white race.

“Look, I heard a compilation of some of the worst things that Nick Fuentes has said,” House Speaker Mike Johnson told a National Review reporter. “It’s absolutely outrageous some of the things he’s said, just blatantly antiemetic, racist, and anti-American, and anti-Christian for that matter.” In spite of that, though, there are those inside the party who seem eager to offer Fuentes a platform.

Article continues below advertisement

It's worth noting, of course, that this dust-up comes several years after President Trump dined with Nick Fuentes and Kanye West after his first term in office. There was some controversy at the time, but for whatever reason, it was Fuentes's interview with Tucker Carlson that set off the actual controversy. Trump, meanwhile, has been quiet on the question of whether he thinks Fuentes's views should be part of Republican discourse.

Nick Fuentes on correlation between South Africa White Genocide and The US pic.twitter.com/WKu0uaeiUD — Blitzy (@Blitzy9979) May 22, 2025 Source: X/@Blitzy9979

Article continues below advertisement

What has Nick Fuentes actually said?

Given the extent of the controversy around Fuentes, it's natural to wonder what exactly the influencer has said over the course of his young career (he was born in 1998). "The year is 2025 and the conservative movement is still being held hostage by lunatic Israel-First Jews literally screaming about Hitler and Nazis," he wrote just recently on X (formerly Twitter). "Enough fence sitting. All patriots need to stand up to these ethno-narcissistic bullies and tell them enough is enough."

"I know this is hard for people to process, but there are millions of Americans with radical progressive politics who think you are a Nazi if you don’t support trans kids and white genocide, and they want to hurt you because of it," he wrote in a separate post.