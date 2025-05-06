These Clues Have Fans Convinced Charli and Dixie D’Amelio Are Feuding "Charli and Dixie have never felt this distant from each other." By Jennifer Farrington Published May 6 2025, 3:51 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Social media stars and singers Charli and Dixie D’Amelio are often seen as a dynamic duo, especially with their lives spotlighted together on Hulu’s The D'Amelio Show. When one sister is mentioned, the other typically isn’t far behind. But at the start of May 2025, a Redditor raised a valid concern about their relationship, suggesting the sisters might be feuding.

User @Justthetipisfun pointed out that neither Dixie nor the rest of the D’Amelio family appeared to be in New York to celebrate Charli’s 21st birthday on May 1, where Charli shared an Instagram clip of herself and some friends going out to dinner. The absence, combined with the fact that Dixie didn’t publicly wish Charli a happy birthday this year, despite doing so in 2024 for her 20th, struck fans as odd. So, are the D’Amelio sisters feuding?

Are Charli and Dixie D'Amelio feuding?

The lack of interaction between Charli and Dixie D’Amelio — and how rarely they appear on each other’s Instagram accounts these days — has some fans wondering whether the sisters are feuding.

It seems the girls might have different friend circles now. Charli appears especially close with Romy Vuksan, whom she dedicated a heartfelt Instagram post to on May 4, just days after her 21st birthday. In it, she credited Romy for helping her feel like she "deserved to be here," likely referring to the music industry, and for "just showing up to love and support me." Dixie, meanwhile, recently spotlighted her friend Madison Perrott on her own feed.

Still, some fans find it odd that Dixie didn’t give her younger sister a shoutout for her 21st birthday, a major milestone in anyone’s life. Redditor @Justthetipisfun also pointed out that the girls' parents were in Connecticut at the time.

The Redditor also noted that the family’s team, which originally worked closely with Dixie, now seems to be more involved with Charli, and that Dixie recently hired a new hairstylist. They wrapped up their post by noting, "Charli and Dixie have never felt this distant from each other."

Of course, there’s been no official confirmation of a falling out, but there is some more speculation that could explain why the sisters might be on shaky ground. One Redditor, @Neither_Ease6279, claimed to have a friend who worked on the production team for Season 3 of The D’Amelio Show and alleged that "the parents and Hulu chose to villainize Dixie in order to distract from Charli partying too much."

They also claimed, "At that time, Dixie had more going for herself, and their team/parents ruined her reputation." Others have speculated that the family is "leeching" off Charli’s success, and that she may be intentionally distancing herself due to (alleged) substance abuse issues within the family.

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio might not be feuding, they could simply be living more independent lives.

While there’s certainly enough speculation to suggest Charli and Dixie might be feuding, it’s also possible the girls are simply carving out more independent lives. On April 14, Dixie shared a photo of herself cupping Charli’s face as they hung out together at the Revolve Festival.