After Miami Arrest, Let's Take a Look Back at How YouTuber Jack Doherty Got Famous

22-year-old American YouTuber Jack Doherty was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 15, in Miami, Fla., for disrupting traffic while filming in the middle of the street, per USA Today. In a news release, police said that they asked him multiple times to leave the road, but he didn't comply. Instead, he said, "Once I’m done with this bet!"

He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of 20 grams or less of marijuana, and resisting an officer without violence, which could get him up to seven years in prison, according to Dexerto.



He paid his own $3,500 bail. After the incident, Jack said, "That was the worst 24 hours ever ... There was no traffic. It was three in the morning ... I think they just wanted to lock me up, but fair enough, learned my lesson," according to NBC 6.

However, after he was released, Jack made a video joking about his arrest. One video featured the "homies he met in jail," where Jack jokes about taking everyone's lunch money. Another post from @parislivvy shows Jack pretending to be stuck behind bars.

How did Jack Doherty get famous?

Stunts like the one Jack pulled before his arrest are not foreign to the YouTuber. But he started out doing "flipping" videos. He started his channel in July 2016, and in January 2017, one of his videos went viral.

The video is titled, "I FLIPPED ALL OF THESE!!" That's when he started gaining followers and attention. But eventually, he moved into doing stunts, pranks, social media challenges, and "flex content," which showcases wealth to get attention.

Jack appeared on 'Dr. Phil' and even had an 'SNL' joke written about him.

Jack's neighbor complained that Jack was being a nuisance in the neighborhood and waking up everyone's kids with his dirt bike. They took their issue to Dr. Phil, which surely gave Jack even more attention.

After Jack totaled his $200,000 McLaren while driving and livestreaming at the same time, SNL mentioned him on "Weekend Update." Jack was kicked off Twitch and cited for "wireless communication" while driving, but didn't seem to face meaningful consequences for the incident. His cameraperson sustained serious injuries.

Jack has been criticized for using flex content and controversial pranks to get attention.

Unfortunately, this generates more engagement for his videos and only increases their reach. Other influencers have called Jack out for harassing retail workers and for picking fights with people and then hiding behind his security guards. He's been banned from stores for some of his pranks.