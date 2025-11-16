TikTok's Lying Challenge Is Actually a Wholesome Game Once You Know How to Play Some users refer to the challenge as the "truth or lie" game on TikTok. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 16 2025, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@scottkress_; @familia.unfiltered

If you've ever played the game Two Truths and a Lie, then you can understand how to play the lying challenge game on TikTok. Seemingly overnight, users started sharing videos where two people take part in the lying challenge, which is essentially a game where each player has to trick the other person.

Article continues below advertisement

The only problem is, for as many videos as there are about the challenge and in which users take part in it, there are very few explanation videos. If you're one of many who just want the lying challenge explained so you, too, can participate in it on TikTok, there are some clear rules to follow. And once you get the hang of it, the challenge is easily one of the least harmful ones on the app.

Article continues below advertisement

How do you do the lying challenge on TikTok?

In each video with the lying challenge, two people sit next to each other with a barrier in between them. They then place an object on the table in front of them, but still out of view from the other person. From there, they each announce the object they have, but in most cases, they lie about it. The idea is to trick the other person into believing what you have and also correctly guessing what they have.

There are iterations where a player is truthful about their object, but it seems like most players go into the game with the intention of lying and trying to trick the other person. You can play the game without lying about your item, but that isn't the way most players seem to do it. Most of the TikTok users who have done the lying challenge on TikTok feature both participants lying, though the other player doesn't know if they are lying or telling the truth.

Article continues below advertisement

In one video, a woman lies and says she has an electric toothbrush, but she really has a handheld milk frother. The man in the video says he has a ball, but it's an egg. They take turns asking the other person to touch or move the object in certain ways to suss out if they are lying or telling the truth.

Article continues below advertisement

How can TikTok users win the lying challenge game?

The object of the lying game is to lie so well that you convince the other person that your item really is the item you claim it is. You also have to correctly guess what the other person has, whether it's what they claim it is or a different object altogether that you believe you figure out during the challenge.