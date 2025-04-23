The Lollipop Deodorant Challenge Is a Fun Way to Torture Someone You Love The trend is designed to make you lick deodorant. By Joseph Allen Published April 23 2025, 11:30 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

If you've ever found yourself scrolling through TikTok, you've likely come across one challenge or another. Some of the challenges that people film for the app are harmless, and others are so dangerous that they should never be attempted.

Recently, the lollipop deodorant challenge has taken over the app. Now, many want to know how to take part in the trend themselves, and whether there's any reason to be concerned. Here's what we know.

What is the lollipop deodorant challenge on TikTok?

The lollipop deodorant challenge is relatively simple and just requires a lollipop and a stick of your favorite deodorant. The challenge does require two people, though. One person holds the lollipop in one hand and the deodorant in the other, and the other is there to call out commands. The person calling out commands says either "lollipop" or "deodorant," and the person holding the two objects will either lick the lollipop or sniff the deodorant, depending on which command they got.

The ultimate goal is to trick the person holding the two products into licking the deodorant, which is an unpleasant but amusing experience. You're supposed to move quickly so that you're reacting almost reflexively, which is how some people wind up sticking their tongue on deodorant instead of holding it up to their nose. Sometimes, the command caller will even have the participant switch hands to make things even more confusing.

Thankfully, this trend is relatively safe, although it's not pleasant to stick your tongue on a stick of deodorant. All in all, though, the trend is just designed to cause a moment of discomfort and nothing more, and it's been circulating on TikTok for months. While it does require two people, it's persisted in part because it's highly amusing to watch people's reactions when they wind up licking deodorant.

TikTok challenges can be dangerous.

Although the challenge at the center of this trend is pretty harmless, that's definitely not true of all TikTok challenges. It's important to look into any challenges before attempting them yourself. There are trends that are genuinely harmless, and thankfully, that's most of what dominates TikTok these days. Sometimes, though, a trend might seem less dangerous than it actually is, and those are the trends users need to be careful about.

Thankfully, TikTok has gotten better at knowing which challenges are dangerous and making it harder to find videos containing these challenges. Every once in a while, though, a new one will pop up that should be avoided, and TikTok doesn't yet know exactly how dangerous it might be.