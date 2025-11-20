In Case You Didn’t Notice, Black People Don’t Play About Selena — Here’s Why The Black community has no problem doing "Anything for Selenas." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 20 2025, 5:56 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kevonstage, Netflix

On March 31, 1995, the Tejano music industry lost its queen, Selena Quintanilla-Perez. Selena, who rose to fame with songs like "Como La Flor," "Amor Prohibido," and "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom," was only 23 years old at the time of her death. While she didn't have nearly as much time to create the career and life she was meant to lead, what Selena left behind still resonates with many fans today.

As Selena's family said in her 2025 Netflix documentary, Selena Y Los Dinos, the singer's talent was so great that many of her fans haven't been able to let her legacy go away. She has amassed fans from all over the world, spanning across ages, native languages, and races. Throughout the last few decades, Selena has had a strong hold on the Black community. Over the years, we've proven time and time again how much we don't play about our girl.

Why Black people don't play about Selena.

Now, please don't read this thinking I'm discussing all Black people when I say we don't play about Selena. However, as for me, mine, and the side of the community that has impeccable musical taste, Selena is well regarded and respected in the Black community. As comedian Kevin Fredericks, aka Kev On Stage shared in an Instagram post during the release of Selena Y Los Dinos, Black people love Selena, from her style to her personality to the songs we may or may not understand the lyrics to.

"Listen, I don't know why Black people love Selena so much, I don't know!" Kev On Stage said in his post, before telling his fans, "If you love her like I love her, Bidi Bidi Bom Bom yourself down to the Netflix and watch Selena Y Los Dinos."

Kev's video received tons of comments from other Black Selena fans, many of whom admitted they've loved her since hearing her music for the first time. "The Blacks loooovvveee us some Selenaaaaas!!!" one Instagram user exclaimed. "That movie is why I think I know Spanish," another fan admitted. "We love Selena because her music had R&B influence," a third user shared. "Us Texans who grew up listening to her in the 90s don't play about her."

As some fans noted, Selena was introduced to many Black people after her 1995 death. Two years after she died, director Gregory Nava created the 1997 biopic, Selena, starring Jennifer Lopez as the Grammy winner. Selena garnered plenty of success and became a fan-favorite in many Black households, including mine.

The movie showed multiple similarities between Black and Mexican-American families, including some shared experiences of racism and discrimination because of our skin tones. However, Selena's music, which often had catchy beats and hooks, also resonated with Black music lovers, which was apparently by design.

According to Facebook account Black American History, she was heavily influenced by many of the R&B singers who were growing their music careers around the same time as her. Fans will recall Selena paid homage to Donna Summer in her final Selena Live! concert at the Houston Astrodome on Feb. 26, 1995.