Fans of Late Singer Selena Want to Know If Her Parents Are Still Married

Fans of the late Tejano singer Selena are wondering if her parents are still married. Selena — whose full name is Selena Quintanilla-Pérez — was murdered on March 31, 1995, by a deranged fan and former employee, Yolanda Saldívar.

According to E! News, Selena was just 23 when she was murdered. Her life is currently the subject of the Netflix documentary Selena y Los Dinos: A Family’s Legacy. Selena’s husband, Chris Pérez, and her sister, Suzette Quintanilla, worked together to have the documentary made. As fans revisit her life, they want to know more about her parents, Abraham and Marcella Quintanilla, and if they are still married.

Source: Mega Abraham and Marcella Quintanilla at Selena's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Are Selena's parents still married?

Selena's parents are Abraham and Marcella Quintanilla, and yes, they are still married. According to People, the couple got married back in 1963 after meeting in Tacoma, Washington, while Abraham was stationed at McChord Air Force Base. The couple had three children: Selena, the youngest; Abraham Isaac “A.B.” Quintanilla III, their first child; and their middle child, Suzette Quintanilla.

The family lived in Corpus Christi, Texas, and the siblings formed the band Selena y Los Dinos, which later included Chris Pérez. Some may not realize that Abraham also sang in a band, Los Dinos, which was a group of his classmates in high school. They actually released several records and had a 1959 single, "So Hard to Tell." The group did well on the radio, but Abraham was also in the Air Force and left the group in 1969.

Where are Selena's parents now?

Abraham and Marcella Quintanilla still live in Corpus Christi, and they are active participants in Selena's legacy. The couple attended the ceremony for Selena's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame back in 2017.

Source: Netflix Abraham Quintanilla

Abraham saw his children's talent before they did, according to A.B. "There are a lot of families who think, 'My kids are talented, they sing, they're awesome,' but my dad, as a musician, saw something that we didn't," he said.

Chris said that the documentary is a way for him to remain close to the family following his wife's murder. "Things like this project bring us together," he said. "Even when things are good or everything is just flowing, to be able to work on a project like this together, even though you're close, it just brings you closer. I'm in the room with somebody like Suzette that understands me in a way that nobody else does, and that's a special bond."

"I will always consider Chris family," added Suzette. "And I know that he feels the same way about me, and that's it." A film starring Jennifer Lopez, Selena, was made about the late singer in 1997, and Abraham told Entertainment Tonight that he wanted the world to know his daughter on the film's 20th anniversary. "I wanted the world to know about my kids and my daughter," he said.

Source: Netflix

Jennifer lived with the family while filming the movie, and Suzette was shocked the first time she saw Jennifer as Selena. "She gave me chills," she recalled. "I literally, for a split second, I thought it was my sister." The family also said that they never considered Selena's death not being a part of the movie, even though it was hard to watch.