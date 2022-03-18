‘Selena’ Made Jennifer Lopez a Star – Where Is the Rest of the Movie’s Cast Now?

Constance portrayed Marcella Quintanilla, Selena’s mother. However, in real life, the 56-year-old actress is only four years older than Jennifer! Constance also auditioned to play Selena, but was a better fit as Marcella.

Over the years, Constance has appeared on TV shows like Early Edition, Union Square, and American Family. In 2002, she landed a starring role on George Lopez’s show as the comedian’s wife, Angie. Since then, Constance has continued working and recently signed on to play Beatriz Diaz in Prime Video’s With Love.