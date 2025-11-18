Selena Fans Can See Her Personal Items up Close at an LA-Based Pop-up Museum Exhibition The exhibition will take place at the GRAMMY Museum in 2026. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 18 2025, 3:29 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@selenaqofficial

Although the world only received a fraction of her greatness, Selena Quintanilla's legacy has more than proven the test of time. In the 30-plus years since she was fatally shot by her former friend and fan club president, Yolanda Saldivar, in March 1995 at the age of 23, her family has ensured her memory is honored through her music, a biopic, a series, a documentary, and memorabilia that pays homage to her fashion, her advocacy, and her life as a role model.

Selena's family has also found other creative ways to make sure generations of music lovers have an intimate look at the life she led both on and off the stage. In November 2025, the Quintanillas announced a museum for fans who can't get enough of La Reina. Here's what to know about Selena's museum.

A pop-up museum dedicated to Selena Quintanilla will be available in January 2026.

Selena fans based in Los Angeles, Calif. can see even more of her memorabilia at a special pop-up exhibit dedicated to her. According to NBC 4, the exhibition, titled Selena: From Texas to the World, will happen at the GRAMMY Museum in downtown LA starting in January 2026.

According to the GRAMMY's website, the exhibition was a collaboration between the museum and Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, who is also the President of her family's production company, Q Productions. The exhibit is a curation of some of the Tejano star's personal belongings, including some of her notable fashions, including the outfit she wore on the cover of her album, Amor Prohibido, "complete with her signature gold hoop earrings," as well as her microphone, which was notably covered with her signature red lipstick.

"Beyond her chart-topping success, Selena was a fashion pioneer whose signature style, from shimmering bustiers and iconic stage outfits to bold red lipstick, continues to influence pop culture and street fashion today," the GRAMMY Museum said of the collaboration. "Her charisma, determination, and pride in her Mexican-American heritage made her a symbol of empowerment for young women and Latin communities across the world."

Fans can visit the Selena Museum in Corpus Christi, Texas, year-round.

While those visiting or living in LA can experience the Selena pop-up museum, it will only be for a limited time. The exhibition will last from Jan. 15, 2026 until March 16, 2026. For those who can't make it out to the pop-up museum before March 16, the GRAMMY Museum website stated each of the pop-up museum's items came from the main Selena museum based in the "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" singer's hometown, Corpus Christi, Texas.