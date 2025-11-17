Selena Quintanilla's Net Worth Was Huge Before Her Death "She was robbed of her life; it was taken from her." By Diego Peralta Published Nov. 17 2025, 3:00 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

One of the artists Latin communities value the most is Selena Quintanilla. The timeless performer dazzled audiences from the United States, Latin America, and Europe with her unmatchable talent and palpable charisma. Sadly, her life was stolen from her on March 31, 1995, at the age of 23.

Article continues below advertisement

So, what did Selena's net worth look like at the time of her death? Here's what we know about the money generated around the career of the prolific musician. More than three decades after the Queen of Tejano Music was murdered, her legacy lives on thanks to her loyal fans.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

What did Selena's net worth look like?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Selena held a net worth valued at $5 million at the time of her death. The number is adjusted for inflation, with the report taking into account the fact that the artist was killed more than 30 years ago. Today, the music industry is different from what Selena experienced over the course of her career. Sponsorship deals are abundant, and concert ticket prices are through the roof.

Selena Singer Net worth: $5 million Selena was a Mexican-American singer regarded as the Queen of Tejano Music before she died in 1995. Birth name: Selena Quintanilla Birthdate: April 16, 1971 Birthplace: Corpus Christi, Texas Mother: Marcella Ofelia Quintanilla Father: Abraham Quintanilla Jr. Married: Chris Perez (1992-1995)

Article continues below advertisement

The legacy of Selena is impressive for her time. While Madonna and Michael Jackson dominated the American market, the Queen of Tejano Music made a statement within Latin communities. Along with music, Selena's income also came from her successful clothing line and her two boutiques in Texas. At the time of her death, she was among the highest-earning Latin musicians in the world.

Selena's tragic death ended her career.

Selena was gunned down by Yolanda Saldívar, a woman she had hired as the manager of her boutiques. The killer moved from San Antonio to Corpus Christi, Texas, to be closer to the singer. However, after a dispute over stolen money, Saldivar shot and killed Selena. Now, her sister, Suzette Quintanilla, can only imagine what Selena's legacy would have been.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

"I love my sister. I miss my sister," Suzette told People. “I miss what we could have had. It’s something I had to let go of a long time ago to be able to move forward — to let go of the what-ifs. She was robbed of her life; it was taken from her. I had to make peace with the dream we shared of having kids and raising them together. It’s emotional.”