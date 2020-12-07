Suzette Quintanilla's Son Looks So Much Like Her Superstar Sister

With the release of Netflix's Selena: The Series , a new generation is being introduced to the brilliant and late Selena Quintanilla, as well as to her boisterous family who supported her all the way.

Actress Noemí González plays Selena's older sister Suzette Quintanilla in the new two-part limited series, and her amazing performance on the drums has made many fans curious about the real Suzette's personal life. So, does Suzette Quintanilla have kids ? Where is she today? Keep reading.

"My king who I would move mountains for..." Suzette wrote of her son on Facebook back in 2014. "Who carried my sister's smile and whom has the best hugs!!!! Just love him soooo."

Suzette, who's 53 years old, married her husband Bill Arriaga in 1993 and the two are still together today. They're both the parents of only child Jovan Arriaga, who Suzette says looks like the spitting image of Selena, though Jovan unfortunately never met the Tejano icon.

What does Suzette think of 'Selena: The Series'?

Suzette has been extremely excited for the Netflix series that revolves around the life of her sister and family. Both she and her father served as executive producers on it.

A lil throw back of me playing drums with Wing bangs sooo 70’s-80’s 😂 Posted by Suzette Quintanilla on Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Suzette gushed about finding out that the series made it to the number one spot in the "Top 10 in the U.S. Today" category on the streaming platform. "GUYS!!! OMG!!! Waking up and seeing this is insane and beautiful!" she captioned her photo. "THANK YOU THANK YOU for this love you have always give to our family."

Suzette also penned a longer and more heartfelt message about the series a few days prior, when she caught a glimpse of the first Selena: The Series poster in her hometown of Corpus Christi. "You would think I would remember them telling me in a ton of Zoom meetings that billboards would also be in CC," she began.

"So driving home and coming across this was a WOW!! Cool moment even for me... This series is not the movie, it's more," she wrote. "It's all about our life and the grind to get there when it seemed unattainable. "Some will get it and love it and some won't and that's OK. Won't be something new for us, it happened for the movie too when it came out... and look at how it's a classic 20 plus years later being shown worldwide all the time."

Source: Getty Images Bill Arriaga, Suzette Quintanilla, Marcella Quintanilla, Abraham Quintanilla, Jr., and Jovan Arriaga

Most of all, Suzette stresses that she "will never make apologies for what we do with our family," and took the opportunity to shout out the all-Latino cast who worked on the series. "This type of opportunity DOES NOT HAPPEN TO LATINOS often," she stressed in all-caps. "Mad love to each and all Latino cast & crew that worked hard to help tell our story for generations to come."