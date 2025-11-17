Dan McGrath’s Net Worth Was Pretty Stacked With 'The Simpsons' on His Resume Dan passed away on Nov. 14, 2024, at the age of 61. By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 17 2025, 11:24 a.m. ET Source: MCLAUGHLIN & SONS; 20TH TELEVISION ANIMATION

Writer and producer Dan McGrath is one of the names most synonymous with some of the most popular and influential animated TV shows, like The Simpsons and King of the Hill. He didn’t just write for both, he also contributed to shows like Saturday Night Live, The PJs, and Gravity Falls. His talent has made an indelible mark on the world of comedy and animation, but sadly, his contribution to it has come to an end.

His sister, Gail McGrath Garabadian, shared on Facebook on Nov. 15, 2025, that he had passed away the day before. “We lost my incredible brother Danny yesterday. He was a special man, one of a kind. An incredible son, brother, uncle, and friend. Our hearts are broken,” she wrote. Dan leaves behind a legacy that won’t be forgotten, and possibly a sizable net worth, too. Here’s what we know about that.

What was 'Simpsons' writer Dan McGrath's net worth?

Source: 20th Television Animation

Dan McGrath’s net worth wasn’t exactly public, much like he wasn’t, since his role in television was more of a behind-the-scenes one as a writer for shows like The Simpsons and Sammy. But there’s been some speculation that he was worth around $15 million before his passing on Nov. 14, 2025. Of course, this is just speculation since his finances weren’t shared, but it wouldn’t be far-fetched to assume he had millions to his name, considering the work he did on such iconic shows.

For The Simpsons, Dan is credited with 50 episodes, per IMDb, and he’s also credited with 24 episodes of SNL and 11 for King of the Hill. And to give you some context, The Simpsons writers estimated in 2011 that the show had made about $1 billion in profits (this was brought up during salary negotiations), per TODAY, so Dan likely collected some serious income from that show alone.

Daniel Anthony McGrath Television writer and producer Net worth: $15 million (unconfirmed) Dan McGrath is best known for being a television writer and producer for some of TV’s biggest shows, including Gravity Falls, The Simpsons, and King of the Hill. He passed away at the age of 61 on Nov. 14, 2025, from a stroke. Birthdate: July 20, 1964 Birthplace: Brooklyn, N.Y. Education: Regis High School, Harvard University Spouse: Unmarried Kids: 0

Source: Wikimedia Commons Conan O'Brien and Dan McGrath visit the 'The Simpsons' office building.

For 17 years, Dan worked as a writer and co-executive producer for Twentieth Century Fox, from 1992 to 2009. In 2011, he went on to work as a writer and producer for Jug & Steel, Inc., according to his LinkedIn. He stayed there from 2011 up until his death. Jug & Steel, Inc. is an independently owned television company that handles everything from creating and developing to writing series for broadcast.

The company has written pilots for networks like Disney XD, Twentieth Century Fox, and Comedy Central. But before Dan was making a splash in the entertainment world, he was already carving out an impressive path. He earned his bachelor’s degree in East Asian Studies from Harvard University, attending the prestigious school from 1982 to 1987.

He wrote for THREE heavy hitters. What a legend. — Official Metal Sonic (@metalsonic93) November 16, 2025

