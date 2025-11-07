'The Simpsons' Made Krusty Look Like Homer on Purpose A canceled plot twist was set to establish a direct connection between the two characters. By Diego Peralta Published Nov. 7 2025, 10:12 a.m. ET Source: Fox

After more than three decades on the air, The Simpsons continues to entertain audiences from all over the world. However, few people know about the canceled plot twist that would have established a direct connection between Krusty the Clown and Homer Simpson (both characters voiced by Dan Castellaneta).

Why do Homer and Krusty have a similar appearances? Here's what we know about the mystery behind the two characters and why the proposed subplot between them would have changed the game for the popular animated comedy. It all comes down to the relationship between a father and a son.

Source: Fox

Krusty was always supposed to look like Homer in 'The Simpsons.'

It's hard to deny the striking physical resemblance between Homer and Krusty the Clown. ScreenRant reports that the characters were designed as twins on purpose because a canceled plot twist was set to reveal that Homer was living a double life as Krusty. The premise doesn't sound logical at first. Why would an established family man who spends his days at the bar suddenly work as a celebrity on television? The plot was meant to showcase Homer's relationship with Bart (Nancy Cartwright).

As two of the main characters from The Simpsons, Bart and Homer don't get along often. The father and son are always arguing, placing themselves in situations that come to an end with Homer comically strangling his own son. Bart doesn't care much for what Homer thinks, but the boy respects Krusty a lot. As television's favorite personality, Krusty is admired by most children from Springfield. Bart is constantly concerned about what's next for the clown.

The contrast between the two relationships is palpable. Bart would have despised his father while showering Krusty with love. The reveal that Homer and the clown were the same man all along would have created an interesting dynamic between Bart and his father. However, plenty of television shows leave ideas on the cutting room floor. The plot twist never became official, and the series created by Matt Groening moved on. Homer and Krusty have remained as separate people.

Source: Fox

Why was the 'Simpsons' plot twist canceled?

The Simpsons is recognized as one of the most popular television series in history. However, that wasn't always the case. The connection between Homer and Krusty was planned during the development of the first seasons of the animated blockbuster. Audiences need to get used to a property before the writers venture into uncharted territory. The plot twist might have been too confusing for viewers who were only tuning in for streamlined entertainment.