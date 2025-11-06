What Happened to Jacob in the Fantasy Drama Series ‘The Way Home'? Inside the Details Jacob Landry, the younger brother of Kat Landry, disappeared and was presumed dead for decades. By Danielle Jennings Published Nov. 6 2025, 11:36 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Originally airing on Hallmark, the fantasy drama series The Way Home received millions of new fans when it was added to streaming giant Netflix. Centered around three generations of women, one of the show’s biggest storylines surrounds the disappearance of the character Jacob.

Let’s break down the mystery of his disappearance and where the character stands at the end of the show’s most recent third season.

What happened to Jacob in ‘The Way Home'?

In 1999, Jacob Landry, the younger brother of Kat Landry, disappeared and was presumed dead for decades. However, in the Season 1 finale, it was revealed that Jacob was alive and had time-traveled to 1814, where he was raised by a family there.

By the second season, Kat also time-travels to 1814 and is reunited with Jacob for the first time since they were children. The two then go back to the present day together to be reunited with the rest of the Landry family.

A welcoming yet uneasy reunion is the centerpiece for Jacob during The Way Home’s third season, as the family is tasked with answering questions about his disappearance without telling the real truth. In the season finale, Jacob once again disappears via the magical pond that allowed him to time-travel when he was a child, leaving the Landry family with no clue of his whereabouts.

In an interview to promote the show’s third season executive producers Alexandra Clarke and Heather Conkie offered some insight to Jacob’s journey.

“Jacob isn’t an open book,” Heather said of Jacob’s secrecy while speaking to TV Insider. “In his life in 1814, the 1800s, he had to have a few wiles, had to learn how to survive in a big way. So it’s not surprising that he lies at times or covers up or makes up a story that sounds better than the real one. It just adds that extra layer of, 'Oh my God, he didn’t want to come home. He had no choice.'”

Additionally, Alexandra pointed out to viewers that Jacob’s reunion with his family does not mean that it signals happily ever after for the Landrys. “That is never the case,” she told the outlet. “Any happily ever after that exists, there’s always the after, and there’s a new story there, and what is that new story? One of the real joys of this season for us was really breaking down how Jacob thrives or exists or doesn’t thrive within this modern world and ultimately finds himself in.”

