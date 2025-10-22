Is There a Season 4 of ‘The Diplomat’ in the Works? Find out the Future of the Netflix Drama As questions are already looming about a possible fourth season, fans are anxious for an update on a continuation of the political drama By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 22 2025, 9:23 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

When fans get attached to a television show, they want constant reassurance that the series will continue. That’s what viewers of Netflix’s hit drama series The Diplomat are doing following the show’s recent season finale.

Article continues below advertisement

As questions are already looming about a possible fourth season, fans are anxious for an update on a continuation of the political drama, which left off on a nail-biting cliffhanger to close out Season 3.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Is there a fourth season of ‘The Diplomat’ in the works?

Fans can breathe a sigh of relief because, yes, a fourth season of The Diplomat has been officially greenlit. In an exclusive interview with Netflix, series creator, showrunner and executive producer Debora Cahn teased what lies ahead for the show. “I’m so excited about Season 4,” she said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun. We get to the end of a season and I always think, ‘Well, there’s no way that we can do this again.’ And then we dig back into it, and it’s like, ‘Oh my God, we have to keep going.’”

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

The fourth season of the series is set to begin production this fall with notable cast members set to return, including Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, Alison Janney, and Bradley Whitford. “Working with Allison and Brad, watching them together again, and the off-the-charts foursome that is them with Keri and Rufus … It’s an insane bag of candy,” Debora shared. “Our expectations were high, and it blew right past them.”

Speaking about the cliff-hanger for season three that left fans on the edge of their seats, Debora Cahn provided additional insight.

In an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Debora shared her decision for the season’s ending. “It felt important to look at problems that were not just creating individual struggle for our characters but also creating national, global struggle,” she said. “You can’t blow somebody up all the time. Sometimes you have to deal with the subtleties of tectonic shifts in world powers.”

Article continues below advertisement

Addressing the state of Hal and Kate’s relationship at the end of the season, Debora that the gut-punch was intentional.“We wanted to bring the characters to a place where, just when they felt like they were on solid ground again, the lens shifts and Kate is seeing something new in Hal that she hadn’t anticipated,” she told the outlet.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

“And believing that she, after decades with this person, understood what she was getting, and then finding out that the game keeps shifting, no matter how much time you commit yourself to having it stand still,” the series creator continued.