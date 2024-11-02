Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Is Keri Russell Related to the Legendary Kurt Russell? Here's the Scoop They share a last name and look strikingly similar, with light, piercing eyes, similar jaw and face structure, and even a similar hairline. By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 2 2024, 4:24 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

In the world of Hollywood, one of the biggest draws about celebrities is that they bring something unique to the table. Whether it's a unique look or personality, or the kind of skills only they possess, everyone has something that's uniquely their own. People are recognized by their looks and by their name. So what happens when celebrities share a name, at least in part?

Article continues below advertisement

It can complicate things a little. Especially when, like Keri Russell and Kurt Russell, you're both big actors in your own rights and people are constantly wondering if you're related. So are they related? Here's the scoop.

Article continues below advertisement

So is Keri Russell related to Kurt Russell?

Keri, who most recently is starring in The Diplomat, and Kurt Russell, known for his iconic roles throughout the years including starring in Big Trouble in Little China, are both well known in their own respective circles. Keri's career is ever-growing as she cements herself as a dramatic actor with a skill for thrillers, and Kurt has been in dozens of cult classic movies throughout the decades.

They share a last name and look strikingly similar, with light, piercing eyes, similar jaw and face structure, and even a similar hairline. But they are actually not related. Or if they are, it's not something they have ever publicly revealed. They simply share the same last name, and yes, a lot of the same looks.

Article continues below advertisement

Keri and Kurt are up to very different things in their lives these days.

Despite their shared physical and nomenclature traits, they are in very different life stages currently. Keri is around the same age as some of Kurt's children, and they're both in different stages of parenting and careers.

Article continues below advertisement

Season 2 of Keri's acclaimed thriller series The Diplomat recently launched, and it's just as engaging as the first season. So not only is she in the middle of a wildly successful political drama series, but the 48-year-old and her long-time husband Matthew Rhys have been together for 10 years and welcomed a baby boy in 2016. Which means that they are in the "parenting younger children" stage of life.

73-year-old Kurt, on the other hand, has similarly been with his spouse for a long time. A really long time. Kurt and his wife, famed actor Goldie Hawn, have been together since the '80's. They have four kids together: Boston and Wyatt Russell, and Oliver and Kate Hudson. Now, instead of parenting young children, they're enjoying the benefits of grandchildren. Eight grandkids, to be precise.

Article continues below advertisement