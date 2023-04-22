Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Source: Netflix Will There Be a Season 2 of Netflix’s ‘The Diplomat’? Here Is What We Know Will there be a Season 2 of Netflix's 'The Diplomat'? Here is a look into the series and its chances of being picked up for another season. By Je'Kayla Crawford Apr. 22 2023, Published 11:38 a.m. ET

Netflix's The Diplomat is a successful political drama that viewers can't get enough of. But, with only eight episodes in Season 1 and a finale episode full of cliffhangers, fans are wondering if the show will be picked up for another season.

Is The Diplomat getting a Season 2? Has any of the cast revealed if they would come back to the show? Here are all of the details about what's next for the Netflix series.

Will there be a Season 2 of 'The Diplomat'? This actress is hoping so.

Source: Netflix

The leading role on the show is played by actress Keri Russell, known for her role in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. She revealed that if the show were to get picked up, she would happily return.

She said that, "I would love it. I am enjoying myself so much on this show. I couldn’t say better things about Debora Cahn and her writing and everyone I’m working with on this project. So, I would love the opportunity to do a second season. Netflix will let us know. Who knows what works and what doesn’t? But I would absolutely love it."

Keri even shared that she wasn't looking for another TV role, but decided to make an exception for the Netflix show. "I have kids still in school, and so I tend to just find reasons to not do a show," she said. "But I guess it was Debora [Cahn], who wrote the show — her specific brand of acerbic political jargon mixed in with her humour and the fun, sparkly wit that she has."

The creator behind 'The Diplomat' would also love a Season 2.

Source: Getty Images

Speaking of Debora, she is the creator of The Diplomat and known for her work on Grey's Anatomy. She has also spoken out about whether or not she would be up for a Season 2 of the show.

On a podcast she said, "I certainly like long-form stories I like being able to write about minutiae and the little odd moments of people’s lives and their worlds. So I like long-form storytelling. I certainly hope it continues. And I have a lot of ideas about where it would go. But we’ll see. We shall see what happens."

Debora also revealed the TV shows that she referenced to create The Diplomat and how she learned about the world of politics from experts in the field.

She said that, “I absolutely wanted to make a strange baby of The West Wing and Homeland, and a little bit of Veep. When I was working on Homeland, we had this incredible parade of experts that would come in and talk to the writers. This ambassador came in and talked about the work that she had done, and she was so down to earth and unassuming, and had just mind-blowing experiences.”