Season 3 of 'Nobody Wants This' Could Be on the Way One of the main stars from the show delivered a promising update regarding the future of the project. By Diego Peralta Published Oct. 24 2025, 2:52 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

The entertainment industry can be very unpredictable, especially when it comes to television series. Whenever an exciting season comes to an end, fans are eager to find out when they can expect their favorite title to be back on the screen. The charming Nobody Wants This is one of those projects that became a bigger hit than Netflix expected. Stories such as Squid Game, BoJack Horseman, and more have been uploaded to the platform without many expectations behind them.

Article continues below advertisement

The comedy tells the story of Joanne (Kristen Bell), a woman who hosts a podcast dedicated to diving deep into the nature of intercourse and romantic relationships. The protagonist soon finds herself stuck in the middle of an unpredictable romance. Will there be a third season of Nobody Wants This? Here's what we know about what is happening behind the scenes when it comes to the romantic comedy created by Erin Foster. The future looks bright for the charismatic show about a hopeless romantic.

Will Season 3 of 'Nobody Wants This' be produced?

A third installment of Nobody Wants This could be on the way, although nothing has been confirmed by Netflix. Forbes reports that Kristen Bell seems to believe that the next chapter of Joanne's story will become a reality. The writer's room of any production is very important. The group gets together to figure out what the next steps for the characters are, even before any scripts are formally submitted to networks and streaming platforms.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

The third season of Nobody Wants This already has a writer's room assembled and ready to go. Kristen said to Forbes: "The writer’s room is working right now. You never know if you’re gonna be able to shoot because that’s way above our pay grade, and they decide what shows are gonna be shot. But the writer’s room is writing it right now. That we know.” It is important to consider that the update doesn't mean that the third season of the series was approved by Netflix.

Article continues below advertisement

'Nobody Wants This' has good chances of being renewed.

Netflix still has time to decide if they want to move forward with a third season of Nobody Wants This. The second installment premiered late 2025, giving audiences a chance to come back to Joanne's love affair with Noah Roklov (Adam Brody). Networks and streaming platforms usually wait a few months to see how a television series performs. Word of mouth, viewership numbers and more indicators have to be observed before a decision is made.

Source: Netflix