Adam Brody Has Had a Long Career in Hollywood, but What Is His Net Worth? Adam Brody's career in Hollywood has helped his net worth. By Joseph Allen Published Jan. 9 2025, 12:01 p.m. ET Source: Mega

If you were alive at the height of The O.C.'s popularity, you're likely one of many people who are thrilled about Adam Brody's powerful resurgence in recent years. The actor has recently starred in shows like Fleishman Is in Trouble and Nobody Wants This, and it seems like he could continue to be a fixture on TV screens for years to come.

Article continues below advertisement

Adam's history on TV stretches back decades, though. So far, in fact, that many now want to know what the actor's net worth is. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is Adam Brody's net worth?

Adam Brody has an estimated net worth of $14 million, which has been accumulated over decades working in Hollywood. His first big break was on The O.C., where he was one of the show's breakout stars during its four-season run. From there, he went on to star in a number of movies from Mr. and Mrs. Smith to Jennifer's Body, and then returned to the small screen in more recent years.

Adam Brody Actor Net worth: $14 Million Adam Brody is an actor best known for his work on The O.C. and Nobody Wants This, and for his appearances in films like Jennifer's Body, Shazam! and Promising Young Woman. He has been a working actor for more than 25 years, and his net worth is thanks in large part to the various high-profile roles he has booked. Birthdate: Dec. 15, 1979 Birthplace: San Diego, Calif. Birth Name: Adam Jared Brody Father: Mark Alan Brody Mother: Valerie Jill

Article continues below advertisement

Adam initially wanted to separate himself from 'The O.C.'

After the success of The O.C., Adam was initially determined to play roles that were different than Seth, the character he played on that show. Eventually, though, he decided to just take the work that was available to him. “It was a freeing, in a way, because I thought, OK, now let me just go earn my living,” he said. “I won’t worry. I won’t be so self-conscious. I’ll just go do work, and it’ll be a joy to be employed.”

leighton meester is so real because i would do the same if adam brody was my husband pic.twitter.com/PnoAxKGjq1 — ivy ❄️ (@ohhhhhherewegoo) January 6, 2025 Source: Twitter/@ohhhhhherewegoo

Article continues below advertisement

Adam's most recent high-profile role was as the "hot rabbi" on Nobody Wants This, a show about two people approaching middle age who find themselves falling for one another in spite of potential religious differences. Adam earned a Golden Globe nomination for the performance but also acknowledged that he is not in fact all that religious during an interview with The New York Times.

“As someone who barely got bar mitzvahed and retained nothing from it, I did feel a responsibility,” Adam said of taking on the role of a rabbi. Of course, Nobody Wants This is frothy and fun, and that's part of the joy of watching a show like this.