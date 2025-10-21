Fans of the Drama 'No One Saw Us Leave' Want to Know If the Drama Is a True Story — Is It? The Mexican thriller dropped on Netflix on Oct. 15, 2025. By Niko Mann Published Oct. 21 2025, 4:23 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Fans of the Netflix drama No One Saw Us Leave are wondering if the thriller is based on a true story. The Spanish-language limited series premiered on the streamer on Oct. 15, 2025.

The series is about a family in the 1960s living in Mexico, per Netflix. The series follows the main character, a young wife and mother whose children are taken away from her by her husband. She partners with an ex-Mossad agent, Elías, to find her kidnapped children while being shunned by the Jewish community where she grew up. The series is based on the book Nadie nos vio partir by Tamara Trottner.

Is 'No One Saw Us Leave' based on a true story?

No One Saw Us Leave is based on the memoir Nadie nos vio partir by Tamara Trottner, and it is based on a true story. According to Entertainment Weekly, the series follows Valeria Goldberg (played by Tessa Ia) after she makes a mistake while living in a close-knit Jewish community in Mexico. Valeria is trapped in an arranged marriage to Leo Saltzman (played by Emiliano Zurita), whose father is a businessman who is influential and powerful in the community.

Valeria eventually "cracks" under pressure, and Leo kidnaps their two children, Tamara (played by Marion Siro) and Isaac (played by Alexander Varela). Leo takes the kids to Europe on the advice of his parents, and he tells his wife nothing about it.

"When Valeria realizes that her children are gone, she enlists the aid of Elías (Ari Brickman), an ex-Mossad agent turned P.I., to help her track them down," a Netflix description of the series reads. "As Valeria and Elías chase Leo and the kids across the world, her desperation is compounded by her in-laws' attempts to turn their shared community against her."

While the series is based on a true story, it is different than the memoir Nadie nos vio partir by Tamara Trottner. The book is told from the point of view of Tamara, who was kidnapped by her father. The Netflix series is told from the point of view of Valeria, and it focuses on the lengthy battle to be reunited with her children, which takes years.

In 2022, Tamara told the outlet Chilango that her father took her and her brother from their mother on her 5th birthday. "I have just turned 5,” she wrote in her book. "This is the last day of my childhood." She said that Leo took them without abruptly, claiming that they were going on vacation. They were kept apart from Valeria for years. Leo moved the family around to different countries to keep their mother from finding them.