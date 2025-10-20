How Did the CBS Drama ‘Blue Bloods’ End? Find out How the Show Concluded After 14 Seasons After 14 seasons, the CBS cop drama officially said goodbye in December 2024. By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 20 2025, 9:47 a.m. ET Source: CBS

When long-running television shows finally come to an end fans find themselves having to cope with the loss, and while some eventually move on to new shows, others choose to continue to revisit the past programming. The CBS drama Blue Bloods has been off the air for almost a year, but that hasn’t stopped viewers from still indulging in its old storylines — and most importantly, how it all ended.

After 14 seasons, the cop drama officially said goodbye, but in case you needed a quick refresher, let’s go back and recall its conclusion.

How did ‘Blue Bloods’ end?

Before the final family dinner scene of the series, Erin (played by Bridget Moynahan) and Jack (Peter Hermann) decide to have a courthouse wedding in the near future. “Party of two, City Hall, tell everybody about it after the fact,” she offers, to which he agrees.

While at the family dinner, Eddie (Vanessa Ray) and Jamie (Will Estes) announce they are expecting their first child, as Eddie is 13 weeks pregnant. Although it's the perfect time to share their equally good news, Erin and Jack don’t tell the family they are back together and getting married.

In the final scene of the show, Blue Bloods patriarch Frank, played by Tom Selleck, shares a heartwarming message that summarizes the series. “You know, we’ve got a lot to be thankful for. And looking around this table, I gotta say, I couldn’t be more proud or grateful.”

The ‘Blue Bloods’ story continues with the spinoff, ‘Boston Blue.’

Boston Blue follows Blue Blood’s Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, as he takes on a new job with the Boston Police Department and learns to interact with his new partner, detective Lena Peters, who is a member of a prominent law enforcement family — much like the family on Blue Bloods.

In May 2025, shortly after the spinoff was announced, Donnie shared what fans can expect from the new series premiering on Oct. 17. "Danny does not like Boston very much, as we'll discover," he said of his character’s mindset as the show begins, per TVLine. "He's a New Yorker, he's a Mets fan and a Jets fan."

However, he assured that familiar faces from the spinoff’s predecessor will be around to make the transition easier. "Danny's story will continue the Reagan family's. You can't have Danny without Reagans,” he said. "There'll be connective tissue to the old family. But we're also going to get to discover a new family" — the Silvers — "and carry on the tradition of telling their stories and still telling the Reagan stories,” Donnie added.

