It's the End of an Era! Why Is Acclaimed Police Drama 'Blue Bloods' Ending? "Shows have to eventually end," said CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach regarding the cancellation of 'Blue Bloods' and other popular shows. By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 21 2024, 4:58 p.m. ET

After an impressive 14 seasons, CBS's hit police procedural Blue Bloods is coming to an end. The first ten episodes of the season premiered in February 2024, and the first of the final eight aired on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, with the series finale scheduled for December.

Fans of the long-running show were stunned in November 2023 when CBS announced that Season 14 would be its final season. It achieved widespread popularity and success with audiences nationwide, so what led to this decision? Why is Blue Bloods ending? Here's everything we know.

Why is 'Blue Bloods' ending?

It appears that one of the primary reasons for the end of Blue Bloods was budgetary issues. Negotiations between the producers and network executives fell through over the show's budget, which had become increasingly difficult to manage due to its large cast and crew.

Since Blue Bloods has been on the air since 2010, any budget cuts can be significant. In fact, CBS was pushing for substantial reductions, specifically a 25 percent cut for above-the-line talent, including the actors.

In January 2024, Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, sat down with Deadline and discussed the decision to end several of the network's most popular and longest-running shows, including Blue Bloods.

"I'll speak as a TV fan first, which is I hate when we don't get to give shows proper endings," she said. "And I think that also speaks to our feeling of, let's try to plan long-term as much as we can. It is a function of having a really strong schedule that we have to refresh and that means in order to refresh, shows have to eventually end."

Amy added, "Our goal is to always end them respectfully so that the audience gets the ending that they absolutely deserve because they’ve put in the time and they love these characters, as well as the cast and crews and writers."

There's been talk about potential 'Blue Blood' spinoffs.

Since at least June 2024, speculation about a potential Blue Bloods spinoff has been swirling, with Paramount Global co-CEO Brian Robbins hinting at the idea during a shareholders meeting. A month later, CBS Studios President David Stapf also weighed in on the possibility. As of now, nothing is officially in the works. However, with ongoing discussions about various spinoff ideas, Donnie Wahlberg expressed his enthusiasm for the Blue Bloods legacy to continue.

"There's been a lot of talk about spinoffs, about various spinoffs, all types of concepts of spinoffs," he told TV Insider in October 2024. "I, for me, personally, would say whatever happens next, if it's done with the spirit of Blue Bloods and done with the care that we tried to put into Blue Bloods every week, it would be something that I would look forward to watching or being a part of either way."