The Lizzie Borden House Still Stands Today, and You Can Spend the Night There It has three rooms and three suites you can rent out.

If you fancy yourself to be like John Cusack's character in the horror film 1408, then you might be interested in checking out the Lizzie Borden house. The domicile of the acquitted killer, who many believe received an incorrect not-guilty verdict for the murder of her father, Andrew Borden, and stepmother, Abby Borden, still stands today. Here's what it operates as now.

The Lizzie Borden house is now a Bed & Breakfast

Haunted bed and breakfasts are a big business (I've conducted paranormal investigations as a member of APRA in several of them). And Lizzie Borden's house often pops up on lists of macabre inns for folks who are looking to get their fill of the macabre and gloomy.

Located at 230 Second Street in Fall River, Mass., the home's current owners don't shy away from its dark history. Currently, the Lizzie Borden House functions as a Bed & Breakfast and museum. It sports three suites and three rooms, and each is named after a key figure of the infamous Lizzie Borden murder trial. There's the Hosea Knowlton room, which is named after the District Attorney of Southern Massachusetts who presided over Lizzie's trial. It can accommodate up to three guests.

Lizzie Borden's defense attorney, Andrew Jennings, also has a room named after him with a three-guest capacity. Bridget Sullivan, the Borden family maid, also has a room that carries her moniker. She was the only other person in the home along with Lizzie when Andrew and Abby were killed.

John V. Morse, Lizzie's uncle, stayed the night before Abby and Andrew's murder. It's also the same room that Abby was found murdered in, and has been named after Morse. The only suite in the whole bed and breakfast with its own bathroom is the one dedicated to the murdered couple, Andrew and Abby Borden.

Its namesake derives from the fact that it was the same room the two shared while they were alive. Abby's sewing room has been transformed into a second bedroom with a full-size bed, and the suite can accommodate up to four guests.

Of course, there's a suite dedicated to Lizzie Borden herself, along with her sister Emma. Like Andrew and Abby's room, it's a two-room suite. These were the exact areas that Lizzie and Emma lived in during their time in the home. It shares a bathroom with the John V. Morse room and can accommodate four guests.

The Historic Lizzie Borden House website also indicates that the breakfast it serves guests is nearly identical to what the Bordens ate on the day of their murder. However, the B&B excludes mutton and johnnycake, due to the fact that "most guests dislike" the flavor of these foods.

Moreover, ghost tours are offered on the premises and the hotel offers a Victorian Murder History Dinner along with a tour of the Oak Grove Cemetery, where the bodies of the Borden family are interred. A number of paranormal investigators have explored the home, and there are many who believe that due to the grisly fates the Bordens suffered.