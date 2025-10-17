Here’s Where Susan Lorincz Is Now, the Woman Who Shot Ajike "AJ" Owens She remained free for five days after shooting AJ Owens. By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 17 2025, 1:17 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

The name Susan Lorincz gained nationwide attention in October 2025 after she was placed at the center of the Netflix documentary The Perfect Neighbor. Quite the opposite of a friendly neighbor, Lorincz was more like a monster next door, terrorizing neighborhood kids and meddling in their playtime if the noise level got too high. This all unfolded in a tight-knit neighborhood in Ocala, Fla., where Lorincz lived in an apartment.

While the neighborhood children didn’t go onto her property, they often played in a field next to her home, according to Netflix’s Tudum. And she didn’t like it. So, Lorincz made endless 911 calls to report the “noisy” children. And one day, things escalated, and she shot a mother of four, Ajike “AJ” Owens, right through her closed apartment door, resulting in Owens’s death. So, what happened to Lorincz?

Where is 'The Perfect Neighbor' Susan Lorincz now?

Source: Netflix A photo of AJ Owens, the mom of four Susan Lorincz shot

Susan Lorincz is serving a 25-year sentence for the 2023 fatal shooting of Ajike “AJ” Owens, a mother of four. She is currently being held at the Florida Department of Corrections facility in Homestead, with a release date of April 8, 2048, according to the Florida Department of Corrections website.

The incident that landed her behind bars and left a family without their mother dates back to June 2, 2023, though the buildup to it goes back even further. Lorincz began placing complaints to 911 in the fall of 2022, claiming that neighborhood kids were being too loud. Those calls continued for months, up until the tragic night she shot Owens.

Source: Netflix Susan Lorincz speaking with police

On that day, Owens’s kids told her that Lorincz had thrown a pair of roller skates at them. Like any mother, Owens went to Lorincz’s home to confront her. Not only had her children and other neighborhood kids endured constant complaints and repeated police visits, but now Lorincz had started throwing things she had no business touching.

According to Lorincz, she told police that Owens was trying to break down her door and making threats against her life. She called 911, but within just two minutes of placing that call, Lorincz shot Owens through her closed and bolted door, then called the police back, claiming she feared for her life. The incident was initially considered under Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law, which caused major backlash, especially given that Lorincz is white and Owens was Black.

Source: Netflix The field where kids played next to Susan Lorincz's home

Lorincz remained free for five days after shooting Owens until June 7, 2023, when police arrested her. She was charged with manslaughter with a firearm, battery, culpable negligence, and two counts of assault, according to Tudum. In 2024, she was found guilty and sentenced to serve a 25-year prison term.

Source: Florida Department of Corrections Susan Lorincz's inmate photo

Susan Lorincz said she never meant to kill Ajike "AJ" Owens when she shot her.

During her sentencing, Lorincz tried to clean up her image, claiming she never threw roller skates at Owens’s kids and that she suffers from PTSD. She also recounted other alleged encounters with Owens, saying Owens had “verbally attacked her,” an attempt to justify why she was so afraid that night.