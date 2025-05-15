“Diane, I Have to Go to the Airport” — HOA Neighbor Won't Leave Woman’s Garage, Holds Door Open "Your HOA fees should be waived." By Mustafa Gatollari Published May 15 2025, 9:18 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @filmbyvictoria

A woman recorded the bizarre interaction she had with a neighbor who staged a protest right in her garage and refused to let the garage door to shut. Filmmaker Victoria Cheyenne (@filmbyvictoria) posted a series of viral videos speaking to the aforementioned protest, which was rooted in her neighbor's desire to ensure a maintenance request was completed on that day, despite the tech in question arriving late to Victoria's home.

Article continues below advertisement

Victoria's first post on the experience captured a piece of the hectic scenario that spawned three videos. "POV: I'm just trying to go to the airport to take my first vacation in forever." Unfortunately for Victoria, she faced an obstacle whilst trying to do so: her neighbor. In the video, a woman wearing a long blue sweater can be seen standing in the door of her garage, preventing the door from fully closing.

To make matters worse, the TikToker writes that this woman's obstruction of her garage exit was preventing her from embarking on a holiday. "My neighbor won't let me close my garage door," Victoria adds. As she records the woman, the filmmaker says off-camera, "You cannot stand and block me from closing my garage."

Article continues below advertisement

Her neighbor, holding open the garage door says that she indeed intends on standing right there to stop Victoria from leaving. Following this, the TikToker continues, "I have to go to the airport," she repeats to the neighbor, who shouts back at her.

Article continues below advertisement

"You go ahead," the neighbor tells her, before Victoria replies, "You cannot stay here in my garage. Diane, you are acting like a child. This is my property," she tells the woman, who holds a phone in hand, which she looks down at several times throughout the video.

One commenter who responded to Victoria's video asked her if she was able to make her flight. And in a video documenting her travel journey, she happily informed them that she did.

Article continues below advertisement

@filmbyvictoria Replying to @Lisa Roraback Winans I made it onto my flight!! Thanks everyone who left such kind words. I am just getting out of the airport and had no idea how much this video blew up. I’ll post more tomorrow ♬ Empire State Of Mind - JAY-Z Source: TikTok | @filmbyvictoria

The clip, which is set to Alicia Keys' "Empire State of Mind," indicates that she was able to catch her flight to the Big Apple. "I made it, despite everything. " Victoria says right at the onset of the video. Following this, she records herself hauling luggage throughout an airport. "I traveled all day and am exhausted. I will update everyone tomorrow!"

Article continues below advertisement

To close out the video, she shared footage of Manhattan's bright cityscape lights from an aerial view of her plane. "I will update everyone tomorrow," she promised, before writing, "It's been a long day ... and I need sleep."

So why was Diane refusing to allow Victoria to shut her garage door and allow her to make it to their airport? The content creator divulged that information in a third video addressing the bizarre garage encounter.

Article continues below advertisement

Victoria goes on to explain that she lives in a condominium that has an HOA, which Diane is a part of. For whatever reason, the sprinkler system is inside Victoria's garage, and it needs to be inspected twice a year.

Article continues below advertisement

Ensuring the system is properly maintained is part of the HOA's duties, and as it turns out, the technician was going to arrive on the morning Victoria was supposed to leave for her flight to turn the sprinkler system on for the spring. Victoria states that Diane is not her landlord, nor does she have any control or right to enter her home.

Furthermore, the TikToker went on to state that Diane is often "very rude" and that she "has no official job" within the HOA. She said that Diane's only function with the HOA is to handle scheduling within it.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @filmbyvictoria

As it turns out, the sprinkler system maintenance technician was running late. According to Victoria, he was initially supposed to arrive at 8 a.m., and that she kept the garage door open for three and a half hours. The entire inspection was only supposed to take 10 minutes, but it was time for Victoria to depart.

Article continues below advertisement

However, while she was waiting outside for her friend to pick her up to drive her to the airport, Diane swooped in to stop the garage door from closing. Consequently, Victoria ended up calling her landlord to inform her of her neighbor's overzealous decision to take matters into her own hands.

Despite being told by the landlord she needed to leave the property and that they were going to call the police if she didn't, Diane still refused to budge. Around 20 minutes into the ordeal, the maintenance technician said that it was no problem if he came back at another time to turn on the sprinkler system.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @filmbyvictoria

It wasn't until this conversation transpired that Diane finally decided to move and let Victoria shut her garage door so she could make her flight. However, the police were still called on Diane, and Victoria said that the authorities "were very helpful" in handling the matter.