Natasha Bedingfield on The "Inspiring" Fan Interactions She Receives Today (EXCLUSIVE)

Singer Natasha Bedingfield's 20-year-plus career in the music industry is still, (you knew it was coming) unwritten. With dozens of feel-good hits like "Unwritten," which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2024, Natasha has taught her fans the importance of believing in themselves and their goals. In November 2024, the UK singer offered her iconic positivity to the Every Woman's Marathon.

During the race, she sang several of her hits, including "Unwritten," "Pocketful of Sunshine," and "These Words" as they celebrated completing 26.2 miles and, more importantly, themselves. Natasha recently connected with Distractify and told us about the incredible experience. She also discussed hugging a fan at the marathon, tracking them on TikTok, and other fun fan interactions she's had throughout her fame. Read on for our full Q&A with Natasha!

Q: You recently surprised fans at Every Woman’s Marathon with a surprise concert. How long did you keep the performance a secret? Why was it vital for you to appear at such an important event?

NB: We didn’t tell anyone until very close to my performance, which was very exciting to surprise the women after such a big accomplishment. I think it felt important for me to be there because I’ve heard from athletes that my music can be really motivating when competing. I think music and sports go hand in hand as they inspire each other.

I have great respect for anyone who can commit to running for over 26 miles. This event in particular was unique as it was all women and now it’s more important than ever to cultivate an environment where women are supporting each other. It’s no small feat to run a marathon and I’m so grateful I was able to celebrate these incredible athletes.

Q: Have you spoken to the fan you ran with during the marathon, Natalie Villaruel, since your interaction on TikTok? NB: I posted a video of happening to meet this inspiring woman singing "Unwritten" as she ran in Every Woman’s Marathon. I asked TikTok viewers to help me find her. I think she went and started her own account because of how many people reached out to her!

I just did another post to congratulate her. I was so touched by her joy and determination. I’d love to talk with her. Marathons are great metaphors for life. How you run and how you finish a race is just as important as how you start it.

Q: What’s another fun fan interaction you’ve experienced recently? NB: Recently, after my show at Webster Hall, my fans started a dance party in the streets! They were there for hours singing and dancing. It got attention on some major NY-based social media pages like @overheardnewyork and @nybucketlist. I love seeing how music can create community and bring strangers together.