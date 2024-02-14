Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > SZA SZA Is Consistently Making Music History — What Is Her Net Worth? SZA's attributes her net worth to her fans, stating she's "never off the clock" for her biggest supporters. By Elizabeth Randolph Feb. 14 2024, Published 11:39 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Singer and songwriter SZA is well on her way to becoming a music icon. After years of being an indie darling during the 2010s, SZA's 2017 album, Ctrl, catapulted her into mainstream success with hits like "Love Galore," "Drew Barrymore," and one of former president Barack Obama's favorite tunes, "Broken Clocks." In December 2022, five years after Ctrl's release, Sza followed up with another smash album, SOS.

Article continues below advertisement

The album earned SZA three Grammys and, as of February 2024, helped her make Black history as the first Black female artist to have an album consistently reach the top 10 Billboard chart in over a year. SZA's global success is something the artist herself still has to pinch herself about. Nonetheless, she's remained down-to-earth in interviews and online, though her pockets are far from humble. Throughout her success, SZA's net worth has only increased and will seemingly continue to rise.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What is SZA's net worth?

SZA grew up in a comfortable environment in St. Louis, Mo. Her mother was an executive at AT&T, while her father was an executive producer at CNN. While she likely had her basic needs met as a child, SZA's fame skyrocketed her bank account in ways she probably never imagined. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the "Kill Bill" singer has a net worth of $6 million. Her earnings come mostly from her music, including her global SOS tour, which began in North America in 2023.

SZA is also no stranger to brand endorsements. In March 2023, she wowed fans with her SKIMS ad, flaunting Kim Kardashian's brand on her social media accounts. She also partnered with Mastercard in February 2024, where she released her song, "Saturn," as part of her ad with the credit card company. SZA can afford her beautiful "canyon-chic home" in the Santa Monica, Calif. mountains through her booming music career and branding.

Article continues below advertisement

According to The New York Times Magazine, SZA shares her gorgeous abode with her French bulldogs, Pepper and Piglet.

Although SZA lives in her likely pricey home alone, she doesn't mind having visitors around. Especially if those visitors helped her reach the fortune she has today. In an October 2023 interview with Rolling Stone, SZA said she's never too busy for her fans and often allows them to come over to her house to chill. No biggie!

Article continues below advertisement

“I’m never off the clock for my fans, because I love that s--t," SZA explained. "They’re my family, and they’re my people. I know what it’s like to feel small or like somebody doesn’t care, because that’s who I was my whole life. In middle school and elementary school, I wasn’t popular.”

SZA Singer and Songwriter Net worth: 6 million SZA is a Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter best known for her hits "Snooze," "Love Galore," and "Broken Clocks." She has also collaborated with various artists, including Drake, Doja Cat, and Rihanna. Birth name: Solana Imani Rowe Birthdate: Nov. 8, 1989 Birthplace: St Louis, Mo. Relationships: Drake (d. briefly in 2009) Mother: Audrey Mubarak-Rowe Father: Abdul Mubarak-Rowe Education: Delaware State University

Article continues below advertisement

SZA said she's "grateful" for SOS's success despite the album being snubbed at the Grammys.

In addition to being incredibly wealthy and having the admiration she didn't receive growing up, many of her fans feel she still hasn't received all her flowers. In February 2024, millions watched as SZA earned three of the nine Grammys she was nominated for at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. SZA won two awards — Best Progressive R&B Album and Best R&B Song for "Snooze." She and Phoebe Bridgers also earned a trophy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song "Ghost In The Machine."

However, she noticeably didn't win Album of the Year, despite SOS's massive success.

Article continues below advertisement

okay speaking of grammy snubs, sza definitely deserved album of the year for sospic.twitter.com/R01jywmtC3 — songs that changed history (@iconiksongs) February 6, 2024

To many of SZA's fans, her not winning Album of the Year was a complete snub, as her efforts proved her worthy of the win. Nonetheless, SZA shared in February 2024 that she was "grateful" to take home the awards she won and doesn't feel slighted by the academy.

Article continues below advertisement

"I don’t actually," SZA told The Hollywood Reporter when asked if she felt snubbed by the Grammys. "I’m grateful I won three. I could have left with nothing and I didn’t, and I’m grateful. My parents got to see it and I didn’t bomb on live television, and that was so scary. And I faced some really big fears and I’m just happy that it all went well, genuinely. And I’m happy for everybody."