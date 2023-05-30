Home > Entertainment > Music Viral Singer Jelly Roll Turned His Raps Into Riches — Here's How He Did It Viral recording artist Jelly Roll's raps to riches story is an impressive one. Read to learn how the "Save Me" singer made his dough! By Pretty Honore May 30 2023, Published 1:18 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Jelly’s no stranger to the streets. In fact, his criminal record spans over a decade. The recording artist first found himself in trouble with the law at only 14, and his life of crime didn’t end there. He went on to spend most of his teens in and out of juvie.

Throughout his tumultuous teenage years, Jelly Roll pursued his passion for music, and eventually, it paid off — literally and figuratively. Following the release of his 2023 Hulu documentary Jelly Roll: Save Me, viewers have one question: what’s his net worth? We have answers …



What is Jelly Roll's net worth? The "Save Me" singer is a multimillionaire!

As of this writing, Jelly Roll is worth an estimated $4 million (per Celebrity Net Worth). Although he’s a multimillionaire now, he comes from humble beginnings. His massive net worth is likely thanks to merch, streams, and his time on the road. It’s also very likely that he was paid a pretty penny for his new documentary on Hulu.



He initially gained popularity in the music industry as a rapper in the early 2000s, collaborating with artists like Lil Wyte and Struggle Jennings. Eventually, he garnered a massive following. However, it wasn’t until later, when Jelly Roll crossed over to country music, that he actually gained mainstream recognition. Following the release of his certified-platinum 2022 single “Son of a Sinner,” he rereleased his viral hit — “Save Me” — with Lainey Wilson in 2023.

Jelly Roll’s wife, kids, and parents — the rapper’s childhood and personal life explored!

Jelly Roll, born Jason Bradley DeFord, hails from Antioch, Tenn. Not much is known about his mom, Louise Monette, who reportedly battled addiction, but they seem to be close today. The CMA award-winning singer’s father was a meat salesman by day and bookie by night.

My father would’ve turned 77 years old today. This was his last birthday alive 2 years ago. He was my best friend , he... Posted by Jelly Roll on Tuesday, October 20, 2020