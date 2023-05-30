Distractify
Viral Singer Jelly Roll Turned His Raps Into Riches — Here's How He Did It

Viral recording artist Jelly Roll's raps to riches story is an impressive one. Read to learn how the "Save Me" singer made his dough!

May 30 2023, Published 1:18 p.m. ET

Recording artist Jelly Roll smiles on the red carpet of the CMA awards.
Source: Getty Images

Jelly’s no stranger to the streets. In fact, his criminal record spans over a decade. The recording artist first found himself in trouble with the law at only 14, and his life of crime didn’t end there. He went on to spend most of his teens in and out of juvie.

Throughout his tumultuous teenage years, Jelly Roll pursued his passion for music, and eventually, it paid off — literally and figuratively. Following the release of his 2023 Hulu documentary Jelly Roll: Save Me, viewers have one question: what’s his net worth?

We have answers …

Jelly Roll smiles and poses on the CMT red carpet with a CMT award.
Source: Getty Images
What is Jelly Roll's net worth? The "Save Me" singer is a multimillionaire!

As of this writing, Jelly Roll is worth an estimated $4 million (per Celebrity Net Worth). Although he’s a multimillionaire now, he comes from humble beginnings. His massive net worth is likely thanks to merch, streams, and his time on the road. It’s also very likely that he was paid a pretty penny for his new documentary on Hulu.

Jelly Roll

American rapper, Singer, Songwriter

Net worth: $4 million

Jelly Roll is an American recording artist and songwriter best known for his viral single, “Save Me.” The genre-bending rapper, songwriter, and singer gained popularity as an underground rapper but later crossed over to country.

Birthdate: December 4, 1984

Birthplace: Antioch, Tennessee

Birth name: Jason Bradley DeFord

Marriages: Bunnie XO

Children: 2

Jelly Roll holds microphone and sings to audience.
Source: Getty Images

He initially gained popularity in the music industry as a rapper in the early 2000s, collaborating with artists like Lil Wyte and Struggle Jennings. Eventually, he garnered a massive following. However, it wasn’t until later, when Jelly Roll crossed over to country music, that he actually gained mainstream recognition.

Following the release of his certified-platinum 2022 single “Son of a Sinner,” he rereleased his viral hit — “Save Me” — with Lainey Wilson in 2023.

Jelly Roll’s wife, kids, and parents — the rapper’s childhood and personal life explored!

Jelly Roll, born Jason Bradley DeFord, hails from Antioch, Tenn.

Not much is known about his mom, Louise Monette, who reportedly battled addiction, but they seem to be close today. The CMA award-winning singer’s father was a meat salesman by day and bookie by night.

In the past, the Jelly Roll: Save Me star has gotten candid about his close-knit relationship with his dad, who died in 2018. “He was my best friend … he taught me how to live, and later in life he taught me how to die,” he wrote in an October 2020 Facebook post.

On his road to fame, Jelly Roll found love with his now-wife, Bunnie XO. Although the two don’t share any children, the artist has two kids from past relationships.

