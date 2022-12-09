SZA Explores the Destructive Capacities of Love in "Seek & Destroy"

Likening love to a ballistic missile, SZA starts the song off strong, highlighting the woes of her past love: "You push me past my own capacity, boy / Permission to crash, collectin' damages, boy / No reachin' and grabbin', far more clarity now / Seek and destroy, oh, missiles deployed."

Quickly venturing into the chorus, it almost sounds like SZA is singing a threat to her former partner. "Don't make me do it to you / Do it to you, do it to you," she belts out.