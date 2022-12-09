SZA Explores the Destructive Capacities of Love in "Seek & Destroy"
It can be confidently said now that SZA season is in full effect. The award-winning singer just dropped off her latest album for fans, titled "SOS," and her legions of devout followers are already loving the 23-track offering. With features from Ol' Dirty Bastard, Travis Scott, Phoebe Bridgers, and Don Toliver, SZA explores a wide range of sonics on "SOS," and she does so with apparent ease.
One standout track from "SOS" that seems to be getting a lot of attention is "Seek & Destroy." There are a lot of gems on SZA's new album, but what exactly is the meaning behind "Search & Destroy"? Let's unpack the new song and its lyrics.
What is the meaning of SZA's new song, "Seek & Destroy"?
Overall, "Seek & Destroy" shows us a side of love that isn't always spotlighted in music. Throughout the track, SZA discusses the damaging and destructive nature of the relationship in question. Instead of healing as one would hope, SZA seems to be navigating these emotions with a lot of hurt in her heart. This pain compels her to attempt vengeance in the form of ruining everything (for him), but over time, she comes to terms with the idea that she's stronger without her controlling partner.
Likening love to a ballistic missile, SZA starts the song off strong, highlighting the woes of her past love: "You push me past my own capacity, boy / Permission to crash, collectin' damages, boy / No reachin' and grabbin', far more clarity now / Seek and destroy, oh, missiles deployed."
Quickly venturing into the chorus, it almost sounds like SZA is singing a threat to her former partner. "Don't make me do it to you / Do it to you, do it to you," she belts out.
Those feelings seem to be tormenting SZA and compelling her to take action against the person who hurt her. She sings, "I can't stand it, the urge / It's so demandin', I'm hurt." However, only a few seconds later, SZA flips the bad into good. She sings, "Now that I've ruined everything, I cannot complain / Now that I've ruined everything, I'm so f---in' free / Now that I've ruined everything, keep it all for me / Now that I've ruined everything, space is all I need."
After reprising the chorus, SZA seems to come into form in terms of knowing her worth and getting past the former relationship. She accuses her partner of "Chasin' fatter a-- and fake connections / Chasin' for signs in all directions." After "Beggin' my angels for protection," SZA seems to come across a new man and wants to "Make him a star, they directless."
SZA lofts through the song's chorus one more time before venturing to its outro. There she seems to have finally processed the breakup and all of its accompanying emotions. She sings, "All the hate I know / Is used to fuel my soul / No controllin'," to close off the emotional testament to the power of bad breakups.
Be sure to check out "Seek & Destroy" and the rest of "SOS," available on all major streaming platforms now.