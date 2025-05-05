“It's a Jehovah’s Witness Test Facility” — Home for Sale’s Garage Is Filled With 19 Doors "Looks like the Monsters Inc. scream factory." By Mustafa Gatollari Published May 5 2025, 9:55 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @chrissy_alfaro

Real Estate Agent Chrissy Alfaro (@chrissy_alfaro) recently went viral after posting what is surely the oddest garage layout she's ever seen to date. The home sales rep uploaded a clip showing the bold choices a homeowner made in designing their garage's interior.

Alfaro's video garnered more than 2.6 million views, leaving many folks who saw her clip to wonder just what in the world the homeowner was thinking when they followed through on this aesthetic decision. Specifically, the decision to squeeze so many doors together that it turned the garage into the setting of a horror-thriller.

Alfaro begins her video with a recording of a home's interior. She stands outside of what appears to be the interior entrance to the house's garage. "You won't believe what I found in the house!" the real estate agent writes in a text overlay of her clip.

As she records, her voice can be heard narrating off-camera. "Here we go we're going to the garage. And we're gonna get a surprise." At this point in the video, she opens the door, revealing a capacious garage that looks akin to any other garage one might find in a home.

However, it sports one key difference. Nineteen of them, actually. It appears the previous homeowner had an affinity for closets, as the garage sports a slew of doors lining its interior. The bizarre door placement creates a strange aesthetic, and it's one Alfaro says she hasn't encountered previously.

"I have never, in my life anything like this," the TikToker remarks as she walks past all of the different doors. "Like, what's happening here? Why are there so many doors?"

Source: TikTok | @chrissy_alfaro

"And then, you have a nice three-car garage and it's just door after door, after door." In case you're wondering if the doors serve any purpose or not, fret not. Alfaro shared these same concerns, which is probably what prompted her to start cracking the garage closet open, one by one.

"So let's open these together." After popping one open, she reveals a row of empty shelves. The following door shows the same set up, but the lower and middle shelves have pieces of pre-cut wood stacked inside. "Storage," she says, as she opens another door to reveal a bucket of what looks like white paint at the bottom.

It appears that the shelving behind the doors are all connected. That's because the wood from the previous door can be seen peeking into door No. 3 that Alfaro opened. Additionally, it seems whoever decided to make the garage look the way it does opted to put a sheetrock wall over this shelving.

Source: TikTok | @chrissy_alfaro

Perhaps they didn't want to leave all of the items in plain sight? Rather, they preferred to cover them up instead ... with a bunch of doors. As the video progresses, the real estate agent continues to open door after door, revealing more of the same layout before her.

"Somebody was really into compartmentalizing," she says as she cracks open another door, revealing a similar shelving set up behind it. After saying this, however, she encounters some variation. That's because she ultimately arrives at a double door set up.

Like the other doors, its shelves contained buckets and materials that appear to be related to contracting work. "I'm kinda scared. Like I'm gonna open one of these and something." As she speaks, the TikToker peeks her head inside the area, confirming that all of the shelving is indeed connected.

Source: TikTok | @chrissy_alfaro

She aims her camera down the hall to show that the garage is even larger than she initially presented at the onset of the clip. "Goes all the way down. But why would you — why would you not just have a wall? She asked as she continued to walk through the garage."

After taking a few steps further down to another one of the many doors inside the garage, she uncovers the home's circuit breaker box. "OK, they obviously built this one after, because that's your panel right there." While she continued to walk through the garage, opening and closing doors, she questioned why the homeowners would "frame a whole lot of," space for door-covered storage.

Following this, the TikToker speculated that one of the doors would contain a "water heater or something" behind it. Although during her search, she noted that all she was able to find were a few outlets hardwired into the wall.

Source: TikTok | @chrissy_alfaro

"OK so we found nothing substantial. Just a lot of storage. But, how freaking crazy is it?" she says, panning her camera back to the several open doors in the garage as the video comes to a close. Folks who responded to the video had plenty of jokes pertaining to the garage's odd setup.

Several TikTok users quipped that the garage must've been a "Jehovah's Witness testing facility." However, there was another TikToker who thought that the doors could've served a useful purpose.