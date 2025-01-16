Realtor Lisa DuBois Tells TikTok Where To Play Hide and Seek in Her House Listings Lisa DuBois sells real estate in Virginia and D.C. By Chrissy Bobic Updated Jan. 16 2025, 11:40 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@lisaduboisrealestate

You might have thought you've seen every strategy in the book for a real estate agent to use when looking at homes. But Lisa DuBois, a realtor on TikTok, has one that no one has thought of yet — hide and seek. Or, rather, she explains in some of her videos where she would hide if she lived at various listings she represents.

After she went viral on TikTok for these videos, she continued to make them. Not only is it a way for Lisa to show off different properties in the Virginia and D.C. areas, but it's a way for her to connect with potential future clients. Plus, it doesn't hurt that getting a lot of views, saves, and followers means Lisa is also getting free exposure on the app.

Who is TikTok realtor Lisa DuBois?

Lisa has been in real estate for years, and she has lived in D.C. for more than 20 years. But going viral on TikTok isn't her first taste of a little obscure fame. According to her bio as a realtor on her real estate team's website, Lisa was also once featured on the HGTV show My First Sale. And she's the real deal, with many of her listings in the high six figure range.

Outside of her work, Lisa is a devoted mom to her teenage son, and judging by Instagram she and her husband seem to enjoy traveling when they can. Her bio says she is a "mom, friend, traveler, foodie [and] lifelong learner." Apparently some of that learning involves learning how to go viral and stay viral on TikTok.

Realtor Lisa Dubois has a "hide and seek" gimmick for her house listings.

One thing that TikTok users tend to love about the short form video app is the amount of real estate content. Whether it's a tiny apartment in New York City that goes for more than $4,000 per month, or an outlandish home listing, people seem to love everything about out of the box real estate if they can learn about it from the comfort of the space in front of their phone screen.

That's where Lisa's "hide and seek" gimmick comes in. She has made numerous TikTok videos where she shares where she would hide if she lived in one of her house listings. Lisa shows various scanning shots of different rooms in the houses while her ASMR-inspired voiceover describes everything. Then, the camera either pans to where she is hiding or she pops up out of her hiding spot.