“Dude, You’re an Adult” — Man Blames Wife for Giving Him Medicine at Doctor’s Office When spoiled Mama's Boys grow up. By Mustafa Gatollari Published May 13 2025, 11:32 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @thesam_show

A woman was stunned by the immaturity a man she assumed was in his fifties displayed during a visit to an allergy doctor's office. Sam Hart (@thesam_show) posted a viral TikTok detailing the interaction he had with nurses at the office involving allergy medication. According to her, the man, whom she assumed was distinctly instructed not to take any allergy medication, ingested these drugs prior to an examination.

She was surprised to hear the man instantly throw his wife under the bus, placing the blame of taking the medication on her. "This probably isn't the most sympathetic take. But I just witnessed something that I found to be egregious. OK, so I was at the allergist. I'm getting allergy shots. A man comes in, he's like I'm here for my allergy tests."

Sam says that it's standard protocol for allergy doctors to inform patients not to take any of these meds. Furthermore, she adds that patients are informed in a variety of different ways not to do so. They receive both verbal and written notifications of this protocol, and she went on to state that doctors inform patients, in no uncertain terms, that they cannot ingest such medication.

"They're very clear with you. When you are preparing to do an allergy test. Like you cannot consume allergy medication for like seven to 10 days before. This is communicated to a bunch; this is communicated to you through paperwork. The doctor looks you in your eyes and he says, 'Don't take allergy medicine' — like it all happens."

Upon speaking with the nurses, Sam states that the man promptly told them that he did, indeed, take this medication. However, he quickly pivoted, stating that his wife is in charge of administering him his meds and that she would know best what he did and didn't take.

"So as he's checking in the nurses are like, 'OK, have you taken any of these in the last two days? And he was like, 'Yeah for sure.' And they were like, 'Oh that's not great actually. Cause you actually weren't supposed to do that.' So then he's like, 'Well ... I wouldn't actually know. Because my wife gives it to me."

Sam went on to share what the man said about his meds. "My wife is the one, who controls my allergy medication, not me. He's like so only she would know, I wouldn't know that. And I want to make space for the fact that like a lot of may be thinking: Well, like maybe he's not, you know all there upstairs."

The TikToker preempted concerns she speculated other users on the application may have with regards to his home life and health. "Maybe his wife has to do a lot of care taking for him?" she added, before promptly dispelling the notion that the man at the doctor's office she was talking about was the type of individual who was incapable of caring for himself independent of anyone else.

Sam went on. "This was like an extremely able-bodied, like normal man. Got himself to the appointment. Knew exactly what he was there for. Like I could understand that a concern, and I also just don't think that that was the case here. And then he's like getting mad at the nurses."

Moreover, she continued to express her shock with the man's inability to care for himself. "Because he's like how am I supposed to know when it's my wife's job to give me my allergy medication? And I'm like dude, what do you mean you're not giving yourself your own allergy medication? Like, how old are you? You're in your fifties and you don't address your own allergy medication on your own? Your wife puts your pills out for you every day?"

Again, she couldn't believe that this patient wasn't entirely capable of monitoring his own medicine intake. "Like, what do you mean that you don't know what you've ingested? And now you're trying to blame this all on your poor wife? And then the nurses are like, 'Well do you wanna call your wife?' And at this point, I think he's getting embarrassed, because he's like ... he's getting so aggressive."

Sam said that the man was visibly upset when speaking with the nurses about his allergy medication debacle. "He's getting so upset at that, he's like, well, I just want to be very clear that this was never told to me. I'm sitting there like except it was told to you on paperwork, the doctor told you, the nurse tells you, and the person who checks you out at the end of your appointment tells you: Do not take an allergy pill for the next ..."

Next, she says that the man refused to take responsibility for taking any allergy medication. "And then he's like well, it's not my fault my wife gave me [an] allergy pill. I'm like dude you're an adult. You control what med— like what do you mean? You're a grown-up, sweetie. And I just think it's so funny that men think they're like the leaders of the universe."

At this point in the video, Sam extended the issue to apply to numerous other men in relationships with women. The TikToker hypothesized that there are throngs of other men out there who act like children and expect women to be their personal assistants and take care of basic needs, such as knowing how and when they should take medication.

