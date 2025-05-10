“TSA Is Right on This One” — Woman Sneaks Whole Rotisserie Chicken Into Airport, Internet Gags "The strong smell on the flight is diabolical." By Mustafa Gatollari Published May 10 2025, 3:01 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @chloe.ggray

Airline food has been universally maligned for quite some time, and it's not difficult to understand why. The small, portioned out meals are reminiscent of the type of stuff you'd get in a school cafeteria. Or if you spent time on the inside, the type of slop you'd get in the mess hall. Or both, depending on the educational institution and/or correctional facility you attended.

But the food options available to passengers before they board their flights have also received criticism, not because they're particularly bad, but because they are often expensive. As frustrating as this may be to air commuters, it's understandable why this is the case.

After all, those monthly kiosk rental charges in the airport aren't exactly cheap. But there's also the added element of business acumen at play, too. Folks who run these kiosks know that they have access to thousands of passengers every single day.

And many of these passengers, at some point or another, are going to be wondering when they're going to get their next meal. Factor in long layovers, flight delays, or even cancellations, and you've got a recipe for a bunch of stranded people who are going to get hungry sooner or later. But one TikToker believes she found a way around this airport food scam.

Chloe Gray (@chloe.ggray) wants what a lot of people want: preferential treatment without having to shell out the money that comes along with such treatment. And she believes that she's found a way to do just that while taking to the friendly skies: sneaking a rotisserie chicken past TSA.

This might seem like a tall order to some, as the TSA will confiscate a water bottle with even just a little bit of liquid in it from you. So how in the world does Chloe sneak in an entire, bagged rotisserie chicken through the gate?

Firstly: it seems like she did just that. Unless she recorded her video prior to going through security, or she's using a very convincing green screen background, Chloe does indeed appear to have managed to bring a slow-cooked bird into the airport.

Source: TikTok | @chloe.ggray

But it wasn't without some hiccups, which she explains in her clip. She narrates in her clip: "I just got pulled aside by TSA for having 'something crazy' in my bag," she says, smiling into the camera while wearing sunglasses indoors.

"But I told her this is how you give yourself a first class experience without paying for first class," Chloe tells her viewers with a flourish of vocal fry. "So let me show you," she says, before her video cuts to her holding up a green plastic bag of a rotisserie chicken.

Source: TikTok | @chloe.ggray

She then goes on to explain why she'd bring this particular food item on board. For Chloe, it was simply a matter of ensuring she hits her macronutrients. Also, a steadfast refusal to fork over her hard-earned money for food inside of an airport. "Whole rotisserie chicken I gotta get my protein in the flight."

Source: TikTok | @chloe.ggray

Chloe went on, "I hate buying airport food. So I usually just try to pack like a salad or something. I didn't have time so I was like let me just like a whole chicken from Whole Foods. And this is gonna hold me over for like the entire day, pretty much. That's what's in my bag for my flight."

Source: TikTok | @chloe.ggray

There were some people who seemed to think getting one's hands a greasy mess prior to being stuck in a tin can with a bunch of strangers was a bad idea. "I fear I’ve never sided with TSA before this," one person remarked.

Source: TikTok | @chloe.ggray