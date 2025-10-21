‘Sister Wives’ Star Aurora Brown Reached a Milestone With Her First Boyfriend in 2025 Kody and Robyn Brown's daughter shared her excitement over her new boyfriend in Season 20 of 'Sister Wives.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 21 2025, 5:41 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@brodieutley

Like the entire Brown clan, fans have seen his and Robyn's kids grow up season after season. In a preview from Season 20, Ep. 5, airing in October 2025, Aurora revealed she reached a new milestone — her first boyfriend! The preview showed the new beau approaching Kody and Robyn's house for dinner, which had Aurora racing to the door, so it must be serious! Here's the rundown on who she's dating.

Who is 'Sister Wives' star Aurora Brown dating?

Aurora entered a serious relationship with her boyfriend, Brodie Utley, in September 2024. Although she hasn't publicly confirmed she's lucky in love, Brodie ensured his section of the internet knew they were official while celebrating their one-year anniversary. According to his Instagram post, the pair's special day was on Sept. 7, 2025.

"One trip around the sun with my darlin, I love you honey," Brodie captioned an Instagram carousel of him and Aurora together. "Thank you for supporting me and being the woman you are. I thank God for you everyday. I’m beyond grateful to have you in this life and can’t wait for all the good times and adventures we have ahead of us. Happy Anniversary."

Aurora seemingly met Brodie at church. In Season 19, she and Robyn's other daughter, Breanna, started attending Urban Hope Church in Flagstaff, Ariz. Aurora's boyfriend is listed as one of the church's Instagram followers, so it's safe to say he's also a member. However, before Brodie's hard launch of their relationship, fans linked Aurora to someone they believed looked like her dad, Kody.

According to a Reddit post, her church posted a photo of her with another church member from its youth group on Instagram. The poster shared that the mystery member was rumored to be Aurora's boyfriend. They also noted that the gentleman could be her dad's twin. "The guy that they are saying online is Aurora’s BF has the same haircut as Kody lol," the Redditor wrote in 2024. Neither Aurora nor her friend confirmed they were dating, though she clearly had her eyes on Brodie.

Aurora Brown's boyfriend, Brodie Utley, clapped back at the negative comments they've received online.

Soon after Brodie celebrated his blossoming love story with Aurora, fans had plenty to say about it, good and bad. While he turned off comments on their anniversary post, other pages, including the reality TV fan account Without A Crystal Ball, reposted a carousel photo and sounded off on the relationship. According to Without A Crystal Ball, one of the more disturbing photos Brodie shared was of Aurora holding a rifle as she smiled for the camera.

Underneath the post, Without A Crystal Ball stated that the rifle Aurora held looked like the ones her dad sells through his gun business, which, according to the outlet's October 2023 report, he does illegally. "I wondered if these are the guns that Kody sells?" the post about Aurora's caption insinuated. "Looks like AR-15 style. There is a silencer as well. Anyone know any details? Just wondering what kind of gun this might be. Kind of shocked to see this - but I probably shouldn’t be."

As some fans discussed whether Aurora having a gun was a good idea or not, Brodie entered the chat with a correction for the blogger. Brodie, who, according to his Instagram, is in the military, commented on the post and confirmed that the gun was his and not Kody's.

"Hello ma’am, that gun is mine. It is an AR-15 with a suppressor. 100 percent legal and registered to me. I use it for hunting and just having fun out at the rifle range." Brodie's comment received tons of praise from those who felt he and Aurora were well within their rights to shoot recreationally. While Aurora didn't address the online debates herself, she appears to be in a good place in her love life!