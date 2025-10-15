'Sister Wives' Stars Kody and Robyn Have a Lovely New House with a Horrible Catch "That 2.1 million house backs up to a cinder mine. Prev buyers used as a rental due to dust & chem in that cinder." By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 15 2025, 4:28 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Access Hollywood, @TLC

When the Sister Wives family started breaking up, the future was uncertain for Kody Brown. But Robyn Brown stayed by his side, and they navigated the complicated and often contentious journey of starting over with their extended and complex family.

Now, Kody and Robyn have embarked on a new branch of their journey together, by purchasing some new property and a home in Flagstaff, Ariz. But the house apparently comes with a little catch — a cinder mine. Here's what we know about the sprawling new property and its unfortunate location.

'Sister Wives' Kody and Robyn buy a new house, complete with a cinder mine.

There's nothing quite like buying enough property to really stretch your legs, and to breathe deeply and say, "This is the life." Which is probably what Kody and Robyn were thinking when they purchased a $2.1million property outside of Flagstaff. Unfortunately, you might not want to breathe too deeply, according to internet sleuths who discovered an unfortunate nearby mine.

A cinder mine, to be specific. According to the National Park Service, "Cinders are air-filled rocks formed when lava erupts from cinder cone volcanoes." They are mined for use in construction, landscaping, and more. The cinder mining process can create quite a bit of dust, as one Redditor pointed out.

One Sister Wives fan looked up an aerial view of Robyn and Kody's new home, posting the results to Reddit: They came across a comment claiming "'That 2.1 million house backs up to a cinder mine. Prev buyers used as a rental due to dust & chem in that cinder.' Looked up on Zillow and it most certainly does. I just love this for them."

For all that, Kody and Robyn's new house is pretty picturesque.

Multiple Redditors pointed out that the real estate agent likely saw two wealthy buyers and thought it was an excellent opportunity to unload an otherwise difficult-to-sell property. But while the location, and the neighborhood air, leave something to be desired, the house itself is pretty fancy.

According to a Zillow listing of the property, it boasts six beds, seven baths, and just over 2.5 acres. The listing photos show a woodsy cabin-like home, but make it mansion-sized. The home offers several communal living spaces for large family gatherings, soaring vaulted ceilings in the primary living room, and a cozy rustic feel while still somehow being massive.

The exterior of the home and the property itself mirrors the typical Flagstaff landscaping, with ample rocks and scrub bushes, along with towering pines for shade. A fountain and pond top off the patio decor, and the house appears far enough from neighbors so as to be private.