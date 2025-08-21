Kody Brown Says Women Ask Him About “Joining the Family” Since His ‘Sister Wives’ Divorces The monogamous 'Special Forces' star has apparently become quite popular with the ladies. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 21 2025, 3:21 p.m. ET Source: TLC

Just months after Sister Wives wrapped its emotionally charged, nearly never-ending 19th season, the TLC staple aired the trailer for its milestone 20th season. It's hard to believe we've been obsessed with the Brown family for as long as we have, but Kody Brown and co. are ready to remind us why we'll always tune into anything the once plural tribe is up to. The Season 20 trailer showed that we will pick up around where we left off in Season 19.

Of course, the most significant continuation is that Kody and his wife, Robyn Brown, are officially monogamous since he divorced his first three wives: Christine, Janelle, and Meri Brown. However, can we really call it Sister Wives without more than one sister wife? Apparently, some single ladies don't think so, as Kody shared in the teaser that he's received several inquiries from hopeful Mrs. Browns. But, does he actually have another "soulmate," or, at least, a fifth wife? Here's what to know.

Does Kody Brown have a new sister wife?

Sorry, ladies, as of this writing, Kody is still a one-woman man (yay, Robyn) and seems to be content with that. However, he shared the Sister Wives trailer (unprompted, I'm assuming) that he has a few eligible ladies looking to "join the family." "I got another one of those emails from some woman," Kody says in the clip. "Asking sort of, like, to get to know us for the purpose of joining the family."

As Kody laughs the idea of another wife off, Robyn looks a bit peeved, or possibly, confused, it's hard to tell. What her face didn't say in the moment was, "sure, bring her over for lasagna!"

Does Robyn Brown want another sister wife?

Kody clearly isn't taking any of the advances he's received from eager brides-to-be seriously. Still, his last-standing wife has expressed that she's not ready to give up on having a compatible sister wife relationship. Fans watched Robyn arguably struggle the most out of all the family members, given that Kody, Christine, Janelle, and Meri had parted ways. The mother of five filmed multiple emotional scenes and interviews, stating she felt abandoned by her former sister wives and upset by how their once-solid family dissolved.

