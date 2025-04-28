‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Left Kody in 2022, but Are They Still Spiritually Married? “It didn't even occur to me because [I’m] really not part of that church anymore," Janelle said of a spiritual divorce on 'Sister Wives.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published April 28 2025, 4:23 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@janellebrown117

It's never too late to decide when you've had enough, and that was the case of Sister Wives star, Janelle Brown. Janelle was Kody's second wife for nearly 30 years, and the couple share six children between them — Garrison, who passed away in March 2024, Madison, Logan, Gabriel, Hunter, and Savanah. However, they haven't been together since confirming their split on the show in 2022.

Since their split, Janelle moved from Flagstaff, Ariz. to Chocowinity, N.C. for a fresh start. Still, she revealed on Season 19 of Sister Wives that her spiritual life with Kody remains murky. So, has Janelle gotten spiritual divorced? Here's what to know.

Has 'Sister Wives' star Janelle Brown gotten spiritually divorced from Kody Brown?

Janelle hasn't broken all of her ties to Kody. In a Sunday, April 27, 2025 episode of Sister Wives, she explained in between a conversation with her former sister wife Meri Brown why she didn't follow Meri's lead to get a spiritual divorce, stating in a confessional she "never really thought about" it.

“It didn't even occur to me because [I’m] really not part of that church anymore," Janelle explained. "And then when Meri got one, I'm like, 'huh.”' The conversation about a spiritual divorce continued as Janelle and Meri talked about their splits from Kody while visiting the family's land, Coyote Pass.

During their chat, Meri shared the reasons behind her deciding to spiritually divorce him through their church, Apostolic United Brethren. Although she and Kody were already legally divorced and weren't living as a married couple when she decided to end the spiritual marriage, she felt taking that step was something she needed to do to completely part ways with her ex.

“So when I did the legal divorce, I knew that the spiritual part of it was so valid,” she told Janelle. “Because if it wasn't, what was yours? What was Robyn's? What was Christine's?" “I still think it's valid, so I'm like I don't want to offend God,” Meri continued.

Were Kody and Janelle Brown ever legally married?

Kody and Janelle's spiritual marriage lasted from 1993 until 2022. Their split played out on Sister Wives, when the Brown patriarch complained his wife of 30 years lived "like a single woman" and didn't feel like they were in a "real" marriage. "You and I have been acting like we weren’t a married couple for most of our marriage,” Kody told Janelle. “I don’t know why it’s been OK for so many years. And it’s not now. You actually live like a single woman.”

The couple officially announced their separation on part one of the Sister Wives Sason 17 One-on-One special, and they eventually split for good in December 2022, per Us Weekly. However, their split didn't cost them any money or weeks in court, as they were never legally married. After courting for several years, they married at Salt Lake City LDS Temple in December 1993. At the time, he was legally married to Meri, and he and Janelle married three years after Janelle divorced Meri's brother.

Meri and Robyn are Kody's only marriages recognized by the court. Robyn and Kody married in December 2014 so he could adopt their older children, Aurora, Breanna, and Dayton. Since Kody never legally married Janelle nor Christine, it was easier for them to divorce him. Christine, who married David Woolley in October 2023, especially made a clean break, as she expressed on Sister Wives how she had no desire to spirtitually divorce her ex.