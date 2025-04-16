'Sister Wives' Stars Sell Their Coyote Pass Property For a Pretty Penny "Robyn was the last to give up on the dream. But she’s finally consented." By Ivy Griffith Published April 15 2025, 8:44 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Once upon a time, Sister Wives stars Kody Brown, along with his wives Robyn, Meri, Christine, and Janelle Brown, all shared a dream. That dream took the form of multiple parcels in Coyote Pass, in Flagstaff, Ariz. They had big plans for the property, dreams which centered around their large and perhaps unconventional family.

But for a number of reasons, those dreams eventually evaporated, and the land sat unused. Now, the stars have decided to sell the Coyote Pass property, looking to the future with different — and very separate — dreams in mind. Here's what we know about the property's sale.

Christine, Janelle, and Meri from Sister Wives.

Here's what we know about the 'Sister Wives' stars plan to sell the Cotoye Pass land.

The property in Coyote Pass was once the holder of all the Browns' dreams. It was divided into four parcels of approximately 2 to 4.5 acres each, according to The Sun. The outlet announced in April 2025 that the property had officially sold, ending the dream of a Brown family compound in the Arizona desert for good.

According to The Sun, the land was first purchased for $820,000 in 2018. They were able to turn a tidy profit, with one parcel selling for $305,000 and another for $400,000. All in all, they netted around $1.5 million for the parcels. While it must be sad for the former family to see their dreams dissolve and separate into the wind, this is nothing new.

Kody and Robyn, the only Sister Wives wife left in Kody's home, have been battling it out with Meri, Christine, and Robyn over living arrangements and property plans for a long time.

Why did they decide to sell the property at Coyote Pass?

Season 19 of Sister Wives, arriving in 2025, brought with it more frustration and heartache among the formerly tight-knit family. Janelle shared with fans that when it comes to the property, “Meri and I don’t know what’s going on. So, of course, we’re frustrated. We’re completely in the dark. There is no communication, nothing," she said, per The Sun.

She and Meri told Kody that they might get a lawyer to handle the disposition of the property. Kody mused, "It’s come to the point where the family is not going to live here. Robyn was the last to give up on the dream. But she’s finally consented, ‘Yeah let’s go ahead and sell.’" At the time, he shared that he had plans to "sell the whole lot” and “get out of here.”

Those plans were realized in April 2025 when the property was sold. A frustrated Kody shared, “I paid for the entire lot myself. When I sell, I’m going to divide the money four ways. My wife, me, and the two exes. I think they’re worried whether I’m going to be fair or not because divorce takes away the trust. But I will."