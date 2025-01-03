Come On Down — 'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Was Once on 'The Price Is Right' "Back in the day he would bring out the self recorded VHS of it and show it off to everybody." By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 3 2025, 5:37 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @The Price Is Right, @Us Weekly

When it comes to television shows, there are two extreme ends of the spectrum: extraordinarily controversial and utterly wholesome. Most shows fall somewhere in between. But on occasion, you run into a scenario where a show lands solidly on one end or the other. Or, in this case, two shows.

The Price Is Right, hosted by Drew Carey, is considered one of the most wholesome and unproblematic shows out there. It has been on the air continuously since 1972 and features contestants using their consumer know-how to size up items and take home big prizes. On the other end of the spectrum, Sister Wives. The show focuses on polygamist Kody Brown and his now multiple ex-wives. And yes, there is a world in which both shows merge. Here's what we know about Kody's stint on The Price Is Right.

Was Kody Brown on 'The Price is Right'?

It might not seem like a natural combination, but Kody apparently competed on The Price Is Right back in 1994. May 5, 1994, to be precise. While there's no online video showcasing his appearance, there are some breadcrumbs to follow if you know where to look.

TikTok user NotestoSelf444 first mentioned his appearance on the show, which led fans to hunt down more information. The show he appeared on, identified as "9194D," ended with Kody making it onto stage by correctly guessing the price of a Ross-Simons Hand Painted Mirror and Vital Care Shampoo. From there, he ended up on the Showcase Showdown where he passed on the first package and bid on the second, which included a health-centric getaway package.

Kody bid over the showcase's price, which handed the big win to his competitor, a woman named Jacqueline (information via tpirepguide.com). On Reddit, one user explains, "he got called down and if I had to guess played an actual on stage game. They talked about how back in the day he would bring out the self recorded VHS of it and show it off to everybody. I think it was in the 90's when it aired."

Who is NotestoSelf444, and what does she have to say about Kody?

So Kody missed the big prize and went home with about $500 in winnings. But who on earth is NotestoSelf444 and how did she know this interesting little gem of '90s and Kody lore?

According to her TikTok, she is a former member of the Apostolic United Brethren sect of the Mormon church. This is the same sect that the Browns once belonged to, so her experiences with the sister wife lifestyle is more than theoretical; she once lived it.

On her social media, "Notes" explains what it's like for women who live in these marriages, women who are often brought into their marriages young and inexperienced.