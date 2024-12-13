Each 'Sister Wives' Cast Member Has Different Religious Beliefs Today The Brown family once said they were "excommunicated" from their church after opening up about their religion. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 13 2024, 3:08 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Before the shocking divorces, new husbands, and a newly monogamous union between Kody Brown and his remaining wife, Robyn, the Brown family were on a united front. Not only did they live and work together often, but they also raised their family under the same religious doctrine. Unfortunately, their religious background was already murky even before the family parted ways.

In later Sister Wives episodes, fans saw the family wrestle with their religion and decide if the Mormon church sect they've raised their children in is something they see themselves following forever. Amid Kody's divorces, many want to know if they've also divorced Mormonism. So, what is the cast of Sister Wives' religion? Here's what to know.

What are religions of the 'Sister Wives' stars today?

As of this writing, Kody, his three ex-wives, and his current wife all have different beliefs about the religion they share with fans. When we first met the family, they were all members of the Apostolic United Brethren (AUB), also known as "The Group" or "The Principle." While AUB is a Mormon fundamentalist group, its practices differ from the Church of Latter-Day Saints, or LDS.

One of the most significant differences that also applies to the Browns is AUB encourages plural marriages and families. However, when Kody and his wives went public with their support of polygamy, they claimed they were excommunicated from the church, though they still remained true to the church's doctrines. Since Kody's marriages to Meri, Janelle, and Christine ended, their relationship with AUB also shifted.

While Meri and Janelle have said they would follow the faith and would enter another polygamous marriage.

Robyn also shared on the show that she wants to stay devoted to the religion she grew up in. Kody and Christine, however, won't be singing any AUB hymns anytime soon. Christine, who remarried David Woolley in October 2023, said she would NEVER re-enter a polygamous lifestyle or their church. Kody expressed similar negative thoughts about the religion, stating in a December 2024 episode that he had begun "withdrawing" from the church.

Did the Brown family get kicked out of the AUB church?

They were devout AUB members before the Brown family ultimately parted ways after Christine, Meri, and Janelle left their spiritual marriages to Kody in 2022 and 2023. However, in Season 16 of the series, the family shared they were excommunicated from the church due to years of sharing their polygamous beliefs on the show. The excommunication led to them leaving their polygamist community in Utah behind.

Although the family has maintained they were forced to leave the church, a source connected to the family told reality TV blogger, Without A Crystal Ball that wasn't the case. According to the reality blog, the Browns were never excommunicated from their AUB church and only said they were to "disconnect the church publicly from the show." By saying they no longer went to the church, Kody and co. were able to practice their faith away from the show and "make it seem that their ties were severed."

Most of the Brown kids have found a new church and religion.

While Kody and his wives were devoted to the AUB, their 18 children weren't so convinced. As adults, many of the children have practiced other faiths within Christianity. In a ec. 8, 2024 episode, Kody and Robyn's older daughters, Breanna and Aurora, told their parents they were attending a new church to find more people (or, in Aurora's case, boys), who they felt fit the same beliefs as theirs.