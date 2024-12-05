'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown's Daughters Have Embraced a New Church and Religion

In the beginning of their long-running TLC reality show, Sister Wives, Kody Brown and his four wives — Robyn, Meri, Janelle, and Christine Brown — opened cameras up to their lives as a Mormon plural family. Many of the early Sister Wives episodes included the family sharing facts about the religion and their ties to it, including how Christine is pretty much Mormon royalty. Alas, over the years, they've most of the Browns have abandoned the practice fans have grown to know them for.

As the Browns navigate their new reality, which includes Kody divorcing his three wives and one of them marrying a new man a year after their split, their 18 children have also been affected. Over the years, we've watched all of their children rebel against their polygamist beliefs and decide it, nor Mormonism, was for them. Sister Wives Season 19 revealed that Robyn and Kody's eldest daughters, Aurora and Breanna, have taken things a step further, as they appear to have a new church home.

Robyn and Kody's daughters, Aurora and Breanna Jessop, joined a Pentecostal church in 2023.

In a scene from Season 19, Ep. 13 of Sister Wives, Kody admits he began "withdrawing" from the Apostolic United Brethren (AUB), a Mormon fundamentalist group their family were members of for numerous years. The withdrawal happened in tandem with his divorces, which resulted in him now identifying as a monogamist. Robyn, however, is still involved with the religion and learned in the episode that his daughters align more with Kody's feelings about the church.

During the scene, Robyn had a sit-down with Aurora and Breanna, where they revealed they were seeking churches from other denominations. Breanna told her mom she wanted to join another church so she could possibly date someone with the same beliefs and "life goal as me." While Robyn understood, she confessed in an interview she would prefer her daughter focus on the church as a whole and less about the boys. Understood, mom.

Since filming their Season 19 scene (over two years ago, I must add), Breanna and Aurora have found a church home. In July 2024, an Instagram post from a Pentecostal church called Urban Hope Church in Flaggstaff, Ariz., Breanna is featured pointing at the camera and smiling as she holds a guitar.

The church's website states that it hosts several youth activities, which it appears Breanna has taken advantage of. The church has seemingly embraced the sisters and do so with a family-like approach, with its tagline being "Welcome to the Family."

"Urban Hope Church is a place where people can meet Jesus, engage in life-giving community, and where everyone is welcome," the homepage read. "Our mission is to LOVE like Jesus, EQUIP the believer and to MULTIPLY God's kingdom. It's our desire to do life together not just Sunday mornings. Welcome to the family!" Kody and Robyn's youngest son, Solomon, is also active in the church and appears on its youth page. However, the couple have seemingly opted out of attending any services.