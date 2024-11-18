What Happened to Dayton's Eye on 'Sister Wives'? Fans Still Don't Know the Full Story

Since 2022, the Sister Wives fans have known and loved for over a decade have drastically changed. The show once focused on Kody Brown's polygamist family of four wives and 18 children has changed into TLC's version of the Ex-Wives Club. As viewers witnessed during Season 19 of the reality series, the family became divided after Kody divorced his first three wives, Christine, Janelle, and Meri Brown.

Amid the significant changes affecting the robust family are questions fans still have answers to, including moments shared on the show with little context. In one of the scenes from previous seasons, Robyn Brown and Kody puzzled fans when they opened up about their son, Dayton Brown's eye. During several seasons, Dayton's eye looked differently than what fans were used to. While Kody and Robyn have explained what happened, some fans have wondered if there's more to the story.

Here's what we know about what happened to Dayton's eye.

What happened to 'Sister Wives' star Dayton Brown's eye?

Dayton was introduced to Sister Wives fans in Season 1 before Robyn and Kody married during that season's finale. In 2014, several years after their 2010 spiritual wedding, Kody legally adopted Dayton and Robyn's other two children, Breanna and Aurora Jessop. The children were born through her first marriage to David Preston Jessop. Dayton typically keeps a low profile on the show, but during Season 8 of the series, his parents discussed him having eye surgery following an accident.

During the 2015 episode, Robyn shared that Dayton was having surgery to repair an eye injury he received during an ATV accident. She said he was with his friends when the accident occurred. The episode then shows a photo of Dayton in the hospital after his first "intense" surgery. Robyn explained that the first procedure involved removing the debris from his eye, "stitching his face back up," and repairing the eyelid.

'Sister Wives' fans have questioned if Robyn and Kody told the full story of Dayton's accident.

After Robyn and Kody shared what happened to Dayton's eye on Sister Wives, some fans still had questions about the nature of the accident. One fan took to the show's subreddit to see if anyone may have had additional information that wasn't shared on the show.

"The show has never been clear on the details of Dayton’s ATV accident that left his eye scarred. Does anyone know?" the user asked in 2023. I have questions like who was he with? Friends/family? Who was supervising? Where as the safety gear like pads and helmets? Where did the accident take place? Of course I don’t blame him for the accident, he was a kid. So then who is to blame? Poor kid has to carry this childhood mistake on his face for the rest of his life."

Source: TLC

Other commenters have inquired about the accident over the years, especially after Dayton bravely got on an ATV again on the show. The speculation continued on Instagram when a reality TV gossip account, Without a Crystal Ball, reported in August 2023 that Robyn lied about the accident on the show.

The account posted a screenshot allegedly of Robyn sending an emergency text to her ex-husband. Without a Crystal Ball also shared an alleged screenshot of Dayton's medical records, which showed he was in Las Vegas, Nev., where the family lived until 2018. Robyn allegedly told David that Dayton was out of town when the incident happened, though the outlet said her ex-husband's niece confirmed he was with Kody, his brothers, and friends.

"Dayton was not out town," they wrote. "Dayton was not with friends when the accident happened. Dayton was not with his dad. Dayton never went out of town with friends. But Robyn used that excuse on the show to make it seem like it happened outside of her care."

David's niece also claimed to Without a Crystal Ball in October 2023 that, though Kody was the "liable parent" during his son's accident, he refused to pay his medical bills. The outlet also stated that Kody only agreed to cover the medical bills after David signed away his parental rights in 2014.