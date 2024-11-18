Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Sister Wives Meri Said on 'Sister Wives' That She's Not as Close to Robyn's Kids — How Are They Now? The former sister wife has always had a special bond with Robyn and Kody's five children. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 17 2024, 11:01 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@therealmeribrown

As of this writing, it’s been two years since Sister Wives star Meri Brown decided to divorce Kody Brown after 32 years of marriage. However, Season 19 of the TLC show, which aired in September 2024, takes fans back to when Meri made her decision and how it affected not only her relationship with Kody but also the one she had with his fourth and current only wife, Robyn Brown. Robyn and Meri bonded when Robyn joined the Brown family, which fans saw in Season 1.

Over the years, Meri grew equally close to Robyn’s kids, Dayton, Aurora, Breanna, Solomon, and Ariella. But, while discussing her decision to move to Utah following her and Kody’s divorce, Meri revealed her relationship with Robyn’s kids had also become strained. As mentioned, Sister Wives Season 19 was filmed years ago, before Meri fully tapped into her officially single life. So, what is her relationship with Robyn and her kids today? Here’s what to know.

Does Meri Brown speak to Robyn Brown’s kids?

During a scene from Season 19, Ep. 10, “A Man After My Own Heart,” Meri visits Kody and Robyn’s house to tell them she’s moving to Utah from Flagstaff to focus on her bed and breakfast business, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, full-time. When she walked in, she was greeted by Robyn’s children and shared in a confessional that she hadn’t seen the kids since splitting from Kody.

“The hardest part about leaving is the kids,” Meri admits. “It's going to be sad to be unable to see them. And at the same time, I haven't seen them much over the past few years, even while I've been here. It’s like pulling teeth to be able to see the kids.”

Meri later tells Robyn and Kody’s eldest daughter, Breanna, about her plans for the move, who seems supportive of her stepping out on her own. Sister Wives viewers already know she went forward with the move. Since moving to Utah, Meri has seemingly been living her best life on Instagram. However, in between posts of her shading Kody about spearmint gum or her outings with her BFF Jenn Sullivan, she hasn’t shared any posts of herself with Robyn’s kids.

However, Meri has attended several Brown family events, such as Christine's daughter Gwendlyn’s wedding to her wife, Bea, which Kody, Robyn, and likely their kids also attended. Meri joined the Brown family for Janelle and Kody’s son Garrison’s funeral in March 2024.

Meri Brown said she has seen Robyn and Kody “on occasion” since leaving the marriage.

Meri’s current relationship with Robyn’s kids could be due to her dynamic with Robyn and Kody. In July 2024, Meri said during an appearance on The Sarah Fraser Show that she had only spoken to the couple “on occasion” and had “talked and texted a little bit” but was moving on with her life for the most part. She also hinted at Robyn not being so upset by Meri’s departure as she seemed in Seasons 18 and 19.

"I don’t know. I don’t know," Meri said on The Sarah Fraser Show when asked if Robyn wanted her to stay with Kody. “I think that she did want me to stay. I feel like that she was sad. I feel like she had this idea, when she came into the family of, you know, this big plural family. I really think that."