'Sister Wives's' Kody and Robyn Brown Bought a New Home in Flagstaff for $2.1 Million — See Inside

Kody and Robyn Brown Bought a New Home in Flagstaff for $2.1 Million — See Inside According to podcaster Sarah Fraser, the couple put down $420,000 as a down payment on their new home in Flagstaff. By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 28 2024, 11:29 a.m. ET

Congratulations are in order for Sister Wives stars Kody and Robyn Brown, who have reportedly purchased a new home in Flagstaff, Ariz., for $2.1 million. The home sold on Oct. 24, 2024, for just $500 under its estimated value, according to Zillow. This news comes just a few months after the couple listed their previous home, also in Flagstaff, located just behind the National Forest.

They initially listed it for $1.65 million at the end of August but later took it off the market. With Kody and Robyn's latest home purchase, fans are eager to learn all about their new humble abode. It’s only natural to wonder how the stars of your favorite show are living! Here’s everything you need to know about Kody and Robyn's new Flagstaff home.

Kody and Robyn are the new owners of a $2.1 million home in Flagstaff. Check out a few pics!

In Season 19 of Sister Wives, Kody and Robyn expressed concerns about their lack of space, but that’s no longer an issue. Their new Flagstaff home boasts six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, with a total of 7,884 square feet. This is a significant upgrade compared to their previous Flagstaff home, which had five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a four-car garage, sitting on 4,476 square feet.

With nearly 8,000 square feet of living space, Kody and Robyn's new home offers plenty of room for guests and possibly some filming if the couple plans to continue their appearances on Sister Wives. It can accommodate seven cars plus an RV, as it includes the main house, which is 5,596 sq. ft., and the guest house, measuring 2,288 sq. ft. The detached RV garage, measuring 2,200 sq. ft., is equipped with a half bath and ample space for a work area.

Inside the main house, you’ll find four bedrooms, 4.5 baths, three fireplaces, and a fifth room that can serve as either an additional bedroom or an office. The bottom floor features a formal living area, while the upstairs includes an entertainment area.

The primary bedroom, which we’re assuming will serve as Robyn and Kody's room, is certainly equipped for a romantic night in. With a remote-controlled fireplace and a jetted tub, it’s the perfect space for a cozy fall or winter evening. Their bedroom also features double sinks, a tiled shower, and walk-in double closets, according to the Zillow listing.

While the main bedroom of a home is certainly a selling point, the kitchen is another crucial area, and this kitchen does not disappoint. Ready for this? Robyn and Kody's new kitchen features two ovens, two islands, and two dishwashers, along with a Sub-Zero refrigerator and freezer. There’s plenty of storage space and a walk-in pantry. Who doesn’t love a decently-sized pantry?

While Robyn and Kody's main home is quite impressive, and it should be, considering they paid $2.1 million, the guest house is also noteworthy. This two-story space features an upstairs bedroom and a living room, while the downstairs includes a full kitchen and dining area. But wait, there’s more! The guest house also boasts a second bedroom and even a game room.

