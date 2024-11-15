Meri Brown Earns a Pretty Penny From 'Sister Wives' and Other Jobs — Inside Her Net Worth

Since 2010, Meri Brown has shared her life with millions of fans on TLC's long-running reality show, Sister Wives. Viewers of the series have seen Meri through her polygamous marriage (and divorce) from Kody Brown and navigating a polygamous family with her ex-sister wives, Christine, Janelle, and Robyn Brown. In recent seasons, fans have seen Meri choose herself by leaving Kody and starting her new life all on her own.

In a Season 19 episode that she got a "severance package" from Kody after he helped her move from Flagstaff to Utah, where she currently resides. In reality, Meri didn't receive any alimony from her husband of over 30 years. Fortunately, her business moves show she isn't relying on Kody — or anyone else — to save her. So, what is Meri's net worth? Here's what to know.

What is Meri Brown's net worth?

As of this writing, Meri's net worth is $400,000, per Celebrity Net Worth. She seemingly makes her money from the show, which she's been on from the very beginning. According to TV Shows Ace, Meri, Kody, Robyn, Janelle, and Christine each earn $40,000 per episode each season. With most Sister Wives seasons being between 13 and 17 episodes, the cast takes home roughly $600,000 per year.

While being on Sister Wives pays a pretty penny, it's not the only way Meri makes her living. She has used her time on reality TV and business savvy to create opportunities for herself away from the show. One of her side hustles was working for LulaRoe, a multi-level marketing clothing company that has been accused of being a pyramid scheme. Although the company has been in hot water since the 2021 docuseries, LulaRich, Meri has continued working for and supporting the brands, as seen on her Instagram in 2022.

In addition to her work with LulaRoe, the reality star also owns and operates Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, a bed and breakfast Parowan, Utah. According to ScreenRant, the house was built by Meri's great-grandparents, Sarah and Charles Adams. When it was sold in the 1980s after being in her family for years, Meri bought the home without any help from Kody.

Meri Brown Reality TV Star, Owner of Lizzie's Heritage Inn Net worth: $400,000 Meri Brown is known for being one of the stars of TLC's Sister Wives. She's also an entrepreneur with a bed and breakfast called Lizzie's Heritage Inn. Birthdate: Jan. 16, 1971 Birthplace: Alameda, Calif. Birth Name: Meri Caroline Barber Partners: Kody Brown (m. 1990; d. 2023) Children: Leon Brown (b. 1995)

Is Meri Brown dating anyone since divorcing Kody Brown?

With two businesses and being one of the most notable faces on TLC, Meri is seemingly doing great since deciding to divorce Kody in late 2022. However, they say money can't buy happiness, and, sometimes, having a romantic partner is better than money. Trust us when we say we don't subscribe to that group thinking. It's unclear if Meri feels that way either, but she has tried her hand at love since becoming a single woman.

While Meri isn't dating anyone now, the TLC star hard launched a new boyfriend, Amos Andrews, with an Instagram post on her birthday January 2024, per InTouch Weekly.

"Birthday is looking a bit different for me this year, and might I say, I like how it looks,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Meet Amos, the good looking guy I’ve been dating since October! He’s not 6 foot 6, nor is he a pilot, but he loves Christmas almost as much as I do, and we laugh a lot together, both of which are important elements to a relationship!”