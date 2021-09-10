Logo
Home > Realitytv > Amazon
DeAnne Brady
Source: YouTube / RockInRoe LuLaRoe Boutique Clothing by Misty

LuLaRoe Was Once at the Top of the Multi-Level Marketing Game

By

Sep. 10 2021, Published 11:27 a.m. ET

Phrases like "pyramid scheme" and "multi-level marketing" tend to go hand in hand. Just as LuLaRoe co-founder DeAnne Brady, who is also the subject of Amazon Prime's docuseries LuLaRich.

Brady has had her fair share of legal troubles because of her company and plenty of people are curious about where she is now, after watching LuLaRich.

Article continues below advertisement

Well, spoiler alert, she isn't quite done with LuLaRoe and it hasn't folded, despite lawsuits and accusations from former salespeople. With these types of businesses, the risk is always higher than the reward for its lower level employees. Especially when the promised reward is something significant enough to sink your own nest egg in.

And the woman behind it all seems to have no regrets about her business model.

DeAnne Brady
Source: YouTube / LuLaRoe Fail
Article continues below advertisement

Where is DeAnne Brady now after 'LuLaRich'?

Despite the lawsuits and an F rating from the Better Business Bureau, DeAnne Brady still operates LuLaRoe. She also remains the prescient of the company, as per her Instagram bio.

Unfortunately for the internet lurkers out there, Brady's Instagram is private. However, she has spoken about her company plenty over the years.

In February 2021, LuLaRoe agreed to pay $4.75 million to settle a lawsuit based in Washington state. The lawsuit alleged that the company was a pyramid scheme and that it made false claims regarding income and potential earnings for its salespeople.

In the end, the settlement was to be paid out to Washington state distributors of the LuLaRoe brand. However, LuLaRoe denied the company was at fault.

Article continues below advertisement
DeAnne Brady and Mark Stidham
Source: YouTube / 'CBS Mornings'

LuLaRoe is still regarded as a pyramid scheme by many.

Despite LuLaRoe being in business today, it isn't seen as the hopeful treasure trove of income as it once was. There are often threads on the AntiMLM subreddit dedicated to LuLaRoe horror stories.

Tons of women have come together online to share their tales of feeling duped into investing thousands of dollars they never saw profit from when they decided to get into LuLaRoe sales themselves.

Article continues below advertisement

LuLaRoe was founded in 2012 under the idea of selling women's clothing through direct sales. The idea is that, in order to sell the leggings and modest tops, individuals don't necessarily have to build teams of sellers beneath them.

LuLaRoe has always been marketed as something that anyone can do if they have the ability to make sales in general. Unfortunately for many, the LuLaRoe dream was short-lived, as evidenced in LuLaRich.

Mark Stidham is still part of LuLaRoe.

Brady's husband, Mark Stidham, started LuLaRoe with her. And he's still the CEO of the company. Like Brady, Stidham seems intent on continually supporting their business model and keeping it alive. His Instagram, which is also set to private, mentions LuLaRoe in the bio and says that he's married to a "wonderful wife."

Despite the continued bad publicity, the LuLaRoe couple appears to be all about those buttery soft leggings that thousands of stay-at-home moms believe they can sell.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Those "Secret Sister" Gift Exchanges Are Actually Illegal

Norvina Cancelled the Anastasia Beverly Hills Collab With Rodan + Fields

NXIVM, the Pyramid Scheme Turned Hollywood Sex Cult, Has "Suspended Operations"

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.