Norvina Cancelled the Anastasia Beverly Hills Collab With Rodan + Fields

Beauty brand Anastasia Beverly Hills was once the highlight of the beauty community. The brand's Modern Renaissance palette was a cult favorite after its launch, giving ABH more to be known for than just its killer eyebrow products.

The most recent collaboration announced by ABH was with skincare company Rodan + Fields, but the brand has recently encountered some drama for it. ABH President, Claudia Soare (better known as Norvina), has finally addressed it.

What's with the Norvina and Rodan + Fields drama? The skincare company is a MLM.

The brand Rodan + Fields was actually created by the co-founders of Proactiv — yes, we're talking about that same acne-cure infomercial from the early 2000s. Dermatologists Katie Rodan and Kathy Fields developed the three-step skincare line that was a lifesaver for those with troubled skin who found most over-the-counter face scrubs and creams didn't do the trick.

After raking in millions a year with Proactiv, the pair then founded Rodan + Fields, marketed as an upscale, age-defying skincare company. 