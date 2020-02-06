Norvina Cancelled the Anastasia Beverly Hills Collab With Rodan + Fields

Beauty brand Anastasia Beverly Hills was once the highlight of the beauty community. The brand's Modern Renaissance palette was a cult favorite after its launch, giving ABH more to be known for than just its killer eyebrow products.

The most recent collaboration announced by ABH was with skincare company Rodan + Fields, but the brand has recently encountered some drama for it. ABH President, Claudia Soare (better known as Norvina), has finally addressed it.