Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > Sister Wives A Polygamous Woman Living in the Old 'Sister Wives' House Posts Creepy Visitors on a Blog Kody Brown and his wives lived in the tourist attraction during 'Sister Wives' Seasons 1 and 2. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Oct. 28 2024, 6:53 p.m. ET Source: TLC

Since Sister Wives first aired on TLC in 2010, the Brown family became overnight celebrities due to the public's fascination with their polygamous family. As the same family has begun going on their separate paths, some fans are even more intrigued when they see the real-life places the family has visited or lived.

Article continues below advertisement

One of the more popular places is the family's first home in Lehi, Utah. We met Kody Brown at the Lehi home and, at the time, his four wives Meri Brown, Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Robyn Brown. They ultimately left the home in Season 2, though many fans still visit the home if they're in the neighborhood. However, the house is now occupied by a new polygamous family who gets bombarded by fans decades after the Browns moved out.

Article continues below advertisement

A polygamist documents their experience living in the first 'Sister Wives' house in Lehi.

Long before we heard Kody's renowned "knife in the kidneys" line after Christine divorced him in 2022, the Browns were a traditional, non-traditional family. What do I mean? I mean, they lived a conventional life by polygamous standards, which, as we know, isn't necessarily common in U.S. marriages. In their 6000 square feet Lehi home, the space was separated into three "apartments," which, at the time, were built so Meri, Janelle, and Christine could have their entrances, kitchens, laundry rooms, and master bedrooms.

The Browns have said that the Lehi home was explicitly built for plural families, hence the multiple wings for each wife to have her domain. When they ultimately moved after Kody and Robyn married in 2010, another polygamous family moved in. In February 2018, a woman named Charlotte confirmed on her blog, Speaking of Polygamy, that she and her plural family bought the home from the Browns in 2016 and explained how their house as continued to gain attention from fans since they moved in.

Article continues below advertisement

In May 2024, Charlotte reposted a screenshot a friend sent her of a Facebook post of someone taking a photo of the house and said they drove by there to see it for themselves. She confirmed she hasn't grew tired of the random photos from or visits to her house yet and that her family has found a way to give the spectators some unwanted attention back.

Article continues below advertisement

"We always try to get a picture of the person taking pictures of us," Charlotte shared while showing a collection of the photos. "When someone is slowly driving by with their phone out, I do find one thing annoying, to be honest: When they notice us watching them, they almost always drive away, as if they’re doing something wrong."

Source: TLC

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Kody Brown and his wives leave Utah?

Although Charlotte and her family still receive visits from Sister Wives fans, the stars themselves likely stay away from the Lehi home after abruptly moving for a life in Las Vegas, Nev. The story behind the move has always been that the family fled Utah to escape the police. In Utah, polygamy has long been a punishable felony that often plagued the Browns.