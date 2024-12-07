Remember the Catfish Scandal With Meri From 'Sister Wives?' Let's Take a Look Back

Getting catfished online isn’t uncommon — it actually happens often in online dating. While some people spot red flags early and cut ties before things spiral, others aren’t so lucky. But it seems in most cases, they eventually discover the person they’ve been chatting with either doesn’t look like their photos or isn’t as successful as they claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

Meri Brown from Sister Wives knows this all too well. She was at the center of a catfishing scandal nearly a decade ago that ultimately played a role in her split from Kody Brown. At the time, the two were only spiritually married, but the fallout was still significant. Keep reading for all the juicy details about Meri’s catfishing experience.

'Sister Wives's' Meri Brown was catfished in 2015 and it impacted her marriage to Kody.

In 2015, Meri connected online with someone she believed was a man, only to later discover it was a woman pretending to be one, according to People. The individual, who claimed to be "Sam Cooper" but was later identified as a woman named Jackie Overton, manipulated Meri into believing there were real feelings involved, turning it into a full-fledged online relationship. In other words, a classic catfishing scandal.

Article continues below advertisement

Jackie not only fooled Meri into believing she was a successful businessman in his 40s, but their interactions quickly escalated. What started as casual online flirting turned into phone calls, and Meri even sent "Sam" photos — including one where she posed seductively with a banana.

During Season 18, Episode 12, Meri opened up about the experience, sharing, "You have to be very careful with people that you meet online." She later admitted, "I was catfished quite a few years ago with a big fat liar."

Article continues below advertisement

In a 2015 statement to People, Meri revealed that the online relationship began during "an emotional and vulnerable time." She admitted, "I never met this person, and I regret being drawn into this situation, but I hope because of it I can help others who find themselves in similar circumstances."

Article continues below advertisement

One of the challenges Meri faced at the time was her decision to divorce Kody. As his first wife, she legally ended their marriage so Kody could marry his fourth wife, Robyn, and adopt her three children from a previous relationship.

While Meri claims her family "supported and stood by me" when the catfishing scandal surfaced, the ordeal added strain to an already fragile relationship with Kody, ultimately contributing to their split.

Article continues below advertisement

Out of respect for Meri and Kody I don’t want to comment on their relationship. All I want to say is I support them both and I pray for them to figure out their issues. — Robyn Brown (@LuvgvsUwngs) April 5, 2021

Fans believe the catfishing scandal stemmed from Meri being the most neglected.

Meri may have been the first to marry Kody and start the family, but some fans believe she’s the most neglected. She gave up her legal marriage to Kody so he could marry Robyn, and she’s openly shared that Kody admitted he didn’t love her. Fans have also pointed out several instances where Kody appeared less favorable toward Meri.

Article continues below advertisement